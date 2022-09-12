For members
ENERGY
Germany seeks Swiss nuclear waste talks after storage decision
Germany will seek talks with Switzerland on nuclear waste storage, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Monday, as Berlin warned that a Swiss facility close to the border would "heavily burden" communities on the other side.
Published: 12 September 2022 15:11 CEST
This picture shows a general view of Switzerland's Beznau nuclear plant near Dottingen. It is Europe's oldest functioning nuclear reactor. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
