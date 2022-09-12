Read news from:
Austria
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

An earthquake shakes parts of the country, Switzerland ranked the most developed nation, and other news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 12 September 2022 07:48 CEST
Some Swiss cities will not forego Christmas lights. Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay

An earthquake shook Switzerland over the weekend

An earthquake, whose epicentre was in Mulhouse, France, at the border with Basel, was felt as far away as over 100 km away into Switzerland.

Some residents of Vaud, Neuchâtel, Fribourg and Jura also felt the tremor, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, shake the ground just before 6 pm on Saturday.

No casualties or serious damages have been reported.

This is the second earthquake to hit Switzerland in a span of just over two weeks; the previous one, which measured 3.2 on the Richter scale, shook the region of Zinal (VS) just after midnight on August 24th.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Which parts of Switzerland are vulnerable to earthquakes?

Parliament begins its autumn session

MPs are re-convening today after a summer break, ready to tackle some hot-button topics that are of particular relevance to Switzerland’s population right now.

Foremost among them is the looming energy shortage and soaring electricity prices, which will have a huge impact on Swiss consumers in 2023.

Another issue of interest to the deputies is the increasing cost of healthcare; socialist and Green MPs already said they would push for the government to subsidise health insurance premiums to the tune of 30 percent, but this motion will face opposition from the right-wingers.

READ MORE: What are Switzerland’s four main challenges right now?
 

Switzerland is the most developed country in the world, the UN says

In terms of average life expectancy, level of education, and standard of living, Switzerland is ranked in the first place out of 191 countries, according to the new Human Development Index, released by the UN Development Program (UNDP).

It is the first time Switzerland nabbed the top position in the annual ranking, though it always hovered near the top, ranking third in 2020.

A UNDP chart shows how Switzerland has progressed over the past 30 years. For instance, in 1990, the life expectancy in the country was 77.4 years, and its Gross National Income per capita was 59,117.

In 2020, the same figures were 84 years, and 65.011, respectively.

You can check out the ranking here.

Not all Swiss cities want a ‘dark’ Christmas

While some municpalities have announced they would cut nighttime lighting, including Christmas displays, this year to save energy, others are not planning to do so.

“Having a city that is  dead during the Christmas and New Year period is not the best signal to give to our population”, said Mauro Moruzzi, who sits on Neuchâtel’s municipal council.

In Lausanne, too, “we are not going to turn them off”, said municupal councillor Xavier Company, adding that illuminated holiday decorations “is not what wastes the most energy”.

Geneva officials too say that “Christmas decorations have a very limited impact” in terms of energy savings. 

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 4 March 2022 08:05 CET
Two-year anniversary of first Swiss Covid-19 death

Tomorrow, March 5th, will mark two years since the new virus claimed its first Swiss victim: a 74-year-old woman who died at Vaud’s University Hospital in Lausanne (CHUV) after getting infected during a trip to Italy.

She was the first of 12,688 people who died from coronavirus in Switzerland since the beginning of the pandemic.

‘High degree of aggressiveness’: How Covid has changed Switzerland

At that time, the Federal Office of Public Health reported that nearly 100 people had tested positive for coronavirus; in all, at least 2.8 million of Switzerland’s residents have contracted the disease.

Confinement and travel restrictions went into effect 11 days later, on March 16th, 2020.

Swiss authorities calm down worried public

The escalating conflict in Ukraine is sparking fears among many Swiss citizens about the war possibly impacting Switzerland.

The Federal Office for the Protection of the Population (OFPP) has now put a page online, which will be updated according to the evolution of events, to answer questions from the public.

For the time being, “no particular measures should be taken”, OFPP said.

However, it recommends downloading and installing the Alertswiss application to be informed quickly in the event of danger.

Regarding possible reserves of food and basic necessities, the government said that “irrespective of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine, it is recommended to build up emergency provisions”.

You can find out more in this article:

Reader question: Where is my nearest nuclear shelter in Switzerland?

Two elected officials are fighting for Gruyère cheese

Two Swiss MPs still can’t get over the decision of the American court in January stating that this cheese doesn’t have to be produced in the Gruyères region or, for that matter in Switzerland, to bear the name.

“It’s a real slap in the face”, said one of deputies, Jacques Nicolet.

As a result, he and another MP, André Page, are calling on the Federal Council to find ways to guarantee that the cheese and other trademarked  Swiss products are better protected abroad.

“This situation is not acceptable and a firm reaction from our federal authorities is needed,” Page said.

READ MORE: Why are Swiss angry with Americans about Gruyere cheese?

Can Ukrainians be accommodated privately in Switzerland?

People in Switzerland who want to host Ukrainian refugees may wonder whether they can do so in their homes.

According to the new information from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), Ukrainians with biometric passports can stay in the Schengen area, including in Switzerland, for up to 90 days without a visa and can live in private homes.

READ MORE: How Switzerland reacted to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and how you can help

After that, Ukrainians have to get permission to remain in the country, which could, under the current circumstances, become easier.

Private persons can host Ukrainian nationals in their home provided that the accommodation is free of charge. If the person is being accommodated against payment, their arrival must be reported to the local police, SEM says.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

