For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
An earthquake shakes parts of the country, Switzerland ranked the most developed nation, and other news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 12 September 2022 07:48 CEST
Some Swiss cities will not forego Christmas lights. Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.
Published: 4 March 2022 08:05 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments