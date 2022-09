The message that appears on a billboard in some of the German-speaking regions says: “Does your neighbour heat his apartment above 19 degrees? Inform us”.

It also mentions a reward of 200 francs as an incentive for reporting those who use excessive amounts of heating.

In the upper left corner, there is an official logo of Switzerland’s government and the telephone number of the Energy Ministry is listed for snitchers to use.

«Heizt der Nachbar über 19 Grad? Dann informieren Sie uns»: Angebliches Petz-Plakat vom Bund sorgt für Verunsicherung. https://t.co/H87mH750cO — 20 Minuten (@20min) September 11, 2022

But while the number is real, the message is not.

“The government has no such posters, nor do we ask people to report such things to us”, according to Simone Hug, spokesperson for the Energy Ministry, which is now looking for pranksters behind the ad.

That may not be totally true, though.

As recently as August 24th, Switzerland’s Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said during a press conference about forthcoming energy-saving measures that while the government doesn’t want “to create a police state” to make sure everyone is keeping their electricity use to a minimum, “if someone is breaking the rules, they will be reported by the neighbours”.

« Il se fera dénoncer par les voisins, et nous n’aurons pas besoin d’envoyer la police ». La délicate question de la délation et du contrôle policier, dans ce moment savoureux de la conférence de presse du Conseil fédéral. #Energiekrise pic.twitter.com/Xg5qC7tDFm — Philippe Revaz (@PhilippeRevaz) August 26, 2022

