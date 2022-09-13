Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITTZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Rents are increasing, fake ads, the truth about 'Swiss' chickens, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 13 September 2022 08:22 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Don't be fooled by the label: These chicks' parents could be foreign. Image by Eveline de Bruin from Pixabay

Higher rents reported throughout Switzerland

Swiss tenants have had to pay 0.3 percent more for new rents in August than the previous month, data released on Monday by Homegate real estate platform indicates.

Though the hike impacted dwellings across the country, Geneva and Bern registered the highest increase, at 1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.   

The prices in Zurich and Basel, on the other hand, remained relatively stable in August, but jumped considerably in comparison to the same period last year: 5.6 percent for Zurich and 2.9 percent for Basel.

READ MORE: Where in Switzerland is renting cheaper than buying right now?
 

Fake billboards urge residents to report neighbours who overheat their homes

The message on billboards that appeared in some of the German-speaking regions says: “Does your neighbor heat his apartment above 19 degrees? Inform us”.

The message also mentions a reward of 200 francs as an incentive for reporting neighbours who use excessive amounts of heating.

The telephone number of the Energy Ministry is listed for callers to use.

But while the number is real, the message is not.

“The government has no such posters, nor do we ask people to report such things to us”, according to Simone Hug, spokesperson for the Energy Ministry.

Authorities are now investigating who is behind this fake campaign.

READ MORE: What the Swiss government is asking you to do to save energy
 

Summer weather is on the way out

Today may be the last warm and sunny day before the onset of cooler weather, according to meteorologist Roger Perret from MeteoNews weather service.

From tomorrow on, temperatures will drop, and conditions will turn from sunny to rainy in much of Switzerland.

“Particularly heavy precipitation can be expected along the Alps,” Perret said.

By the weekend, temperatures could go down to 15 degrees, paving the way to the official start of the autumn season on September 23rd.

Revealed: Swiss chickens have a migration background

If you believe you are buying a Swiss chicken in a supermarket — because the label says so — beware.

It turns out that some chicks, a necessary link in the breeding chain, are imported — their fathers and mothers are located mainly in the Netherlands, Germany and France.

“Unlike pork production, where we largely have our own Swiss farms, we are completely dependent on foreign poultry production”, according to Tobias Sennhauser, chairman of an animal rights organization Tier im Fokus.

This information is confirmed by Markus Wüthrich, managing director of the Wüthrich Brüterei AG chicken farm.

“Parents of chickens arrive in Switzerland as day-old chicks”, he said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITTZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Covid cases are on the rise, Zurich bans beer adverts, and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.

Published: 9 June 2022 08:12 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Covid infections are rising in Switzerland

For the first time in almost three months, new coronavirus cases are increasing again.

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) reported a 53-percent spike in cases in a span of one week. The number of hospitalisations has gone up as well.

Experts believe the cases in Switzerland will continue to go up, mostly due to the more contagious sub-variant of Omicron — BA.5 — which has already emerged in parts of Europe.

Though Swiss epidemiologists forecasted the recurrence of coronavirus mutations in the fall and winter, “a new wave of infections during the summer months cannot be ruled out in view of the progression of new sub-variants”, according to FOPH spokesperson Simone Buchmann.

Zurich to pay bonuses to overburdened workers

Employees who were particularly stressed out while performing their duties during the Covid pandemic will receive bonuses of between 250 and 1,500 francs.

The municipal council allocated a total of 5 million francs In the 2022 budget specifically for this purpose, the city announced.

The bulk of this money will be distributed among health care workers, as they were under the biggest pressure during the pandemic.

And speaking of Zurich…it is banning new beer ads

From July, restaurants and bars in Zurich will no longer be allowed to display new beer advertisements. The old signs can, however, remain.

The City Council made this decision to protect young people and prevent alcoholism.

However, for Nicolas Kern, president of the umbrella association for gastronomy and the hotel industry Gastro Stadt Zürich, this ban is useless.

“I don’t think that ads for a few beer brands in restaurants encourage young people to drink. The many shops that are open 24 hours a day certainly contribute much more to this”.

The ban on alcohol advertising will also be extended to “other addictive substances presenting a comparable risk potential”, including electronic cigarettes, city officials said.

READ MORE: REVEALED: Which city has Switzerland’s cheapest beer?
 

Job market situation in Switzerland continues to improve

The unemployment rate in Switzerland fell to 2.1 percent in May from 2.3 percent in April, according to  the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Over one year, unemployment declined by 31.4 percent.

As The Local reported, the Swiss job market is rebounding strongly from the pandemic, with thousands of companies advertising vacant positions in several sectors.

Among industries experiencing a boom are IT, catering, and healthcare. Other skilled workers are in demand as well, including electricians, carpenters and gardeners.

READ MORE: Which jobs are in demand in Switzerland right now – and how much can you earn?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS