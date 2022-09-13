What’s the outlook for the Swiss job market this autumn?

The outlook for the Swiss labor market will say positive towards the end of 2022 even with a worsening of the overall economic outlook, according to Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS.
Most sectors are recruiting, with the exception of finance, insurance and real estate, a new survey of 500 employers revealed.
However jobseekers with certain qualifications or experience are more in demand than others.
“Among the top 10 qualifications sought after are recycling and waste management, ecosystem and biodiversity management, human resources and cybersecurity,” said Jan Jacob, the head of Manpower Switzerland
According to the survey 500 employers carried out in August with 500 employers, 36 percent of companies said they plan to hire in the fourth quarter, while 16 percent plan to reduce their workforce. Some 42 percent of those companies surveyed see no change in staff levels in the coming months.
All Swiss regions reported positive job prospects, with particularly high scores in Ticino and Central Switzerland.
But 24 percent of companies surveyed in the Geneva region and 14 percent Zurich said they were planning to recruit.
“Considering that the survey was conducted in the context of geopolitical and economic risks, the war in Ukraine and the consequences of the pandemic, the hiring outlook is still positive,” Jacob said.
