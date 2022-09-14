Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Inflation rate is dropping, salaries to increase, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 14 September 2022 08:06 CEST
A picture taken on August 6, 2022 shows tourists walking next to a meltwater stream flowing from the Tsanfleuron Glacier above Les Diablerets, Switzerland. – Following several heatwaves blamed by scientists on climate change, Switzerland is seeing its alpine glaciers melting at an increasingly rapid rate. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

MPs adopt laxer rules for speeding drivers

The National Council adopted a motion calling for dissuasive sanctions against speeders, but allowing exceptions for very specific cases.

Initially, deputies were in favour of reducing the time for withdrawal of a driver’s license from 24 to 12 months, and lowering the current minimum penalty of one year in jail.

After an ongoing debate, the National Council decided  the minimum sentence of one year can be reduced by a court “in the presence of a mitigating circumstance, in particular if the offender acted for respectable motives, or if the offender has no prior  criminal record”.

The Council of States will now weigh in on this issue as well.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What you should know about speeding fines in Switzerland
 

Switzerland will not be hit by recession

As global economy faces inflation-fuelled recession risks, “the situation remains positive for Switzerland”, Claude Maurer chief economist at Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.

Households should be able to cope with rising energy prices, and consumption is “supporting” the Swiss economy”, according to Maurer.

As for inflation, it is expected to drop from the current 3.5 percent to 1.5 percent in 2023,  “and gasoline and heating oil prices should start to fall,” he added.

And there is even more good news on the horizon:

Salaries are expected to increase in 2023

As labour market remains robust in Switzerland, wages are expected to go up as well, according to Laurent Vacelet, director of Manpower Group.

“Studies show it: 2023 will be a year in which the increase in salaries will be substantial in many sectors”, he said.

In general, wages will rise by between 2 to 5 percent, “depending on the industry. But the trend is clear”, Vacelet added.

Two Swiss glaciers are now separated

The glaciers of Tsanfleuron and Scex Rouge, on the Diablerets range, have now shifted away from each other. The narrow portion of ice that still connected them on the Col de Tsanfleuron (2,816 m), between the cantons of Vaud and Valais, has completely melted.

As The Local reported in August, the pass between the two glaciers “has been iced over since at least the Roman era”, but was expected to separate completely within a few weeks, according to experts.

The forecast was correct: the two glaciers have now broken away from each other, victims of global warming, worsened this year by a particularly hot summer.

READ MORE: ‘Land unseen in centuries’: Swiss mountain pass ice to melt completely

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swiss president offers condolences to the Royal Family, a huge rush on firewood, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 9 September 2022 08:14 CEST
‘Deeply saddened’: Swiss President offers condolences on Queen Elizabeth’s death

Switzerland’s President, Ignazio Cassis, who had met the Queen in April in London, tweeted on Thursday that he is “deeply saddened” by her passing, and presented the “sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of the Federal Council and the people of Switzerland»

Of the meeting, which took place at Windsor Castle on April 28, he said it was “a mark of friendship between our countries [which] symbolises the close and long-standing ties between Switzerland and the United Kingdom”.

The demand for firewood is exploding in Switzerland

In view of the possible electricity shortage, an increasing number of people are stocking up on firewood to be used for heating during the winter.

“We simply can’t keep up with the orders any longer”, said Samuel Jenni, director of Jenni Holz AG, one of Switzerland’s largest wood producers.

The demand for firewood has been so massive that “this hysteria generates a lot of stress for us”, Jenni said, especially since the supply of new wood is not possible until October, when trees are cut.

Markus Heitzmann, head of the Swiss Association for Wood Heaters, which represents around 20 suppliers and manufacturers in the wood heating sector, confirmed the information.

 “Whether chips, pellets or logs, the demand is huge”, he said.

Excess mortality in 2022 puzzles health authorities

Since the beginning of the year, Switzerland has registered 3,000 more deaths that normal during this period, and  nearly the double of the figure for the same period in 2021, according to data released on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office.

Health officials are perplexed by this development, but experts believe that the still-lingering Covid and the unusually hot summer are to blame for the excess mortality.

“It is precisely the combination of the two factors that could be fatal”, said Christian Althaus, epidemiologist at the University of Bern.

“Studies have shown that a Covid infection massively increases the risk of cardiovascular disease. The people concerned are therefore also more vulnerable to the effects of the heatwave,” he added.

Another epidemiologist, Martin Röösli, agrees: “From my point of view, it is quite possible that former Covid patients tolerated the heat less well”.

READ MORE: Body stress, drought and borders: How the heatwave affects Switzerland
 

Public transport group wants to entice more young people

While the proportion of journeys made by public transport in Switzerland is 28 percent higher than in neighbouring countries, the umbrella group for the sector, the Union of Public Transport, wants to attract more passengers — especially young ones, considered to be “the largest potential clientele”.

In its report released on Thursday, the group said that to achieve this goal it is islooking into offering “a generous ‘welcome gift’ for the 18th birthday of all persons domiciled in Switzerland”.

The association hasn’t specified what this gift could be, but it is likely to be related to the use of public transportation.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

