For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Inflation rate is dropping, salaries to increase, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.
Published: 14 September 2022 08:06 CEST
A picture taken on August 6, 2022 shows tourists walking next to a meltwater stream flowing from the Tsanfleuron Glacier above Les Diablerets, Switzerland. – Following several heatwaves blamed by scientists on climate change, Switzerland is seeing its alpine glaciers melting at an increasingly rapid rate. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments