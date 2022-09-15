Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer announces retirement

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer announced on Thursday he would retire from the sport at the end of September.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgery. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old,” Federer said on Instagram.

“I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career”, he wrote.

The 41-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in 2021, after which he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months.

He added that the Laver Cup next week in London would be his final ATP events. Federer said: “I will play more tennis in the future, of course, but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour.”

Besides thanking his family, including his wife and four children, and fans, Federer thanked Swiss Tennis saying the organisation believed in him as a young player and gave him an “ideal” start.

He wrote: “When my love of tennis started, I was a ball kid in my hometown of Basel”.

“So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart, to everyone around the world who has helped make the dreams of a young Swiss kid come true”.

Federer is one of the sport’s top players, often called GOAT (greatest of all time). He was ranked number 1 by the ATP for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks, and has finished the year as number 1 five times. Federer also won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, and holds the record for most singles titles (eight) at Wimbledon.