Path clear for Swiss purchase of US F-35 fighters
Swiss lawmakers voted Thursday to proceed with the controversial purchase of F-35 fighter jets without holding a referendum sought by opponents of the deal.
Published: 15 September 2022 14:54 CEST
Switzerland can purchase F-35A fighter jets, MPs decided. Photo: Michael Heiman/Getty Images/AFP
‘Iron weathercock’: Europe reacts to Liz Truss becoming new British PM
European leaders and political commentators on Monday reacted to Liz Truss being elected as new Conservative party leader and therefore succeeding Boris Johnson as UK prime minister, and there were plenty of Margaret Thatcher references.
Published: 5 September 2022 15:42 CEST
