Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swiss mortgage rates are soaring, snow is expected in coming days, and other news for Switzerland in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 15 September 2022 08:25 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
From Satirday Swiss mountains will look like this. Image by Jörg Vieli from Pixabay

Swiss population now more prone to flu and colds

While many people in Switzerland have developed some immunity to Covid and its variants, epidemiologists warn that we have become more vulnerable to flu and cold viruses.

Blame it on Covid: according to infectious diseases specialist Andreas Cerny, measures to combat the coronavirus — such as face masks and frequent hand disinfection — have protected us against all illnesses.

As a result, “our immune system has been less stimulated and we are more vulnerable to other viruses.”

“It’s like an astronaut who, after two years of weightlessness, loses a large part of his muscular strength because he has not trained his muscles,” said Thomas Roseman, director of the Institute of General Medicine at the University of Zurich.

In other words, “our immune system must be constantly confronted with the environment to stay in good shape”.

Switzerland to phase out paper phone books

After 142 years in circulation, the paper telephone directory — the so-called White Pages — will no longer be printed, Swisscom announced.

The business directory (The Yellow Pages) will continue to be released, however, but in a new format. In addition to the addresses of the companies, it will also contain information on the municipalities, a list of the numbers of the federal administration. and a calendar of school holidays.

The first public telephone directory in Switzerland appeared in Zurich on November 6th, 1880. It contained only 98 entries and calls were only possible during the day.

Mortgage rates are skyrocketing in Switzerland

Two-year fixed rate mortgages have reached their highest level in a decade and 10-year mortgages are approaching this record as well, according to Moneyland mortgage rate index.

In June, mortgages reached their highest level in 10 years at 2.20 percent for two-year fixed mortgages, and 2.65 percent for five-year mortgages. After a slight decline in July, rates resumed their upward trend.

Currently, the index is at 2.44 percent for two-year mortgages, which is a new record. It stands at 2.59 percent for five years and 2.90 percent for 10.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How to save on your mortgage in Switzerland

Snow is expected in the Swiss Alps

With the cooler weather predicted for the rest of the week, summer is now definitely ending.

Not only are temperatures dropping to about 15C, but 20 to 50 cm of fresh snow are expected to fall above 2,000 m by Saturday, according to SRF Meteo weather service.

Some mountain areas might even get as much as 80 cm of snow.

This brings an end to the hottest Swiss summer in recorded history.

READ MORE: ‘By a substantial margin’: How summer 2022 was Europe’s hottest on record

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Inflation rate is dropping, salaries to increase, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 14 September 2022 08:06 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

MPs adopt laxer rules for speeding drivers

The National Council adopted a motion calling for dissuasive sanctions against speeders, but allowing exceptions for very specific cases.

Initially, deputies were in favour of reducing the time for withdrawal of a driver’s license from 24 to 12 months, and lowering the current minimum penalty of one year in jail.

After an ongoing debate, the National Council decided  the minimum sentence of one year can be reduced by a court “in the presence of a mitigating circumstance, in particular if the offender acted for respectable motives, or if the offender has no prior  criminal record”.

The Council of States will now weigh in on this issue as well.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What you should know about speeding fines in Switzerland
 

Switzerland will not be hit by recession

As global economy faces inflation-fuelled recession risks, “the situation remains positive for Switzerland”, Claude Maurer chief economist at Credit Suisse said on Tuesday.

Households should be able to cope with rising energy prices, and consumption is “supporting” the Swiss economy”, according to Maurer.

As for inflation, it is expected to drop from the current 3.5 percent to 1.5 percent in 2023,  “and gasoline and heating oil prices should start to fall,” he added.

And there is even more good news on the horizon:

Salaries are expected to increase in 2023

As labour market remains robust in Switzerland, wages are expected to go up as well, according to Laurent Vacelet, director of Manpower Group.

“Studies show it: 2023 will be a year in which the increase in salaries will be substantial in many sectors”, he said.

In general, wages will rise by between 2 to 5 percent, “depending on the industry. But the trend is clear”, Vacelet added.

Two Swiss glaciers are now separated

The glaciers of Tsanfleuron and Scex Rouge, on the Diablerets range, have now shifted away from each other. The narrow portion of ice that still connected them on the Col de Tsanfleuron (2,816 m), between the cantons of Vaud and Valais, has completely melted.

As The Local reported in August, the pass between the two glaciers “has been iced over since at least the Roman era”, but was expected to separate completely within a few weeks, according to experts.

The forecast was correct: the two glaciers have now broken away from each other, victims of global warming, worsened this year by a particularly hot summer.

READ MORE: ‘Land unseen in centuries’: Swiss mountain pass ice to melt completely

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS