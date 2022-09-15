Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swiss population now more prone to flu and colds

While many people in Switzerland have developed some immunity to Covid and its variants, epidemiologists warn that we have become more vulnerable to flu and cold viruses.

Blame it on Covid: according to infectious diseases specialist Andreas Cerny, measures to combat the coronavirus — such as face masks and frequent hand disinfection — have protected us against all illnesses.

As a result, “our immune system has been less stimulated and we are more vulnerable to other viruses.”

“It’s like an astronaut who, after two years of weightlessness, loses a large part of his muscular strength because he has not trained his muscles,” said Thomas Roseman, director of the Institute of General Medicine at the University of Zurich.

In other words, “our immune system must be constantly confronted with the environment to stay in good shape”.

Switzerland to phase out paper phone books

After 142 years in circulation, the paper telephone directory — the so-called White Pages — will no longer be printed, Swisscom announced.

The business directory (The Yellow Pages) will continue to be released, however, but in a new format. In addition to the addresses of the companies, it will also contain information on the municipalities, a list of the numbers of the federal administration. and a calendar of school holidays.

The first public telephone directory in Switzerland appeared in Zurich on November 6th, 1880. It contained only 98 entries and calls were only possible during the day.

Mortgage rates are skyrocketing in Switzerland

Two-year fixed rate mortgages have reached their highest level in a decade and 10-year mortgages are approaching this record as well, according to Moneyland mortgage rate index.

In June, mortgages reached their highest level in 10 years at 2.20 percent for two-year fixed mortgages, and 2.65 percent for five-year mortgages. After a slight decline in July, rates resumed their upward trend.

Currently, the index is at 2.44 percent for two-year mortgages, which is a new record. It stands at 2.59 percent for five years and 2.90 percent for 10.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How to save on your mortgage in Switzerland

Snow is expected in the Swiss Alps

With the cooler weather predicted for the rest of the week, summer is now definitely ending.

Not only are temperatures dropping to about 15C, but 20 to 50 cm of fresh snow are expected to fall above 2,000 m by Saturday, according to SRF Meteo weather service.

Some mountain areas might even get as much as 80 cm of snow.

Bis Samstag sinkt die #Schneefallgrenze auf rund 1500 m/M, lokal etwas tiefer, Dazu an den Alpen reichlich Niederschlag: oberhalb von 2000 m/M sind 20 bis 50 cm #Neuschnee zu erwarten, lokal bis 80 cm möglich. #Alpenpässe werden winterlich. #NoSommerfinken, #Strassenzustand ^buc pic.twitter.com/pOGHx5CoQn — SRF Meteo (@srfmeteo) September 14, 2022

This brings an end to the hottest Swiss summer in recorded history.

READ MORE: ‘By a substantial margin’: How summer 2022 was Europe’s hottest on record

