Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Switzerland is facing recession, a deadly illness could be spreading to domestic animals, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 16 September 2022 08:36 CEST
Wild boar could spread a deadly disease to domestic farm animals. Photo by Danny Kroon on Unsplash

Switzerland pays homage to its tennis champ

Rarely does the retirement of a sports figure incite such an outpouring of emotion as the announcement on Thursday that Roger Federer is about to end his stellar career.

Among thousands of tributes praising Federer on social media,  Defense Minister Viola Amherd said that Federer  “was an exceptional ambassador for our country”.

Nicolas Bideau, president of Presence Suisse think tank tweeted that “Never has a person had such an impact on the image of Switzerland in the world. Roger Federer perfectly embodied the image of Switzerland”.

And Swiss humorist Thomas Wiesel posted that while Great Britain “is said to lose their monarch, we are sad to lose ours”.

Switzerland could be on the brink of recession — and it’s Europe’s fault

Even though Swiss economy has bounced back after the Covid pandemic and has been doing better than its European neighbours on the inflation front, “the next few months will be difficult”, according to Martin Eichler. chief economist of the economic research institute BAK Economics.

While the country’s economy continues to be robust, Europe’s woes are expected to spill over to Switzerland as well.

“In many of Switzerland’s European trading partners, the toxic mix of energy shortages and massive gas and electricity price hikes are already having recessive effects”, Eichler said.

Swine Fever could spread along Swiss motorways

Authorities are warning motorists not to leave food at motorway rest stops but dispose of it properly, because it could spread African Swine Fever, a disease that is deadly to domestic livestock. 

According to researchers at the Swiss Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape, leftover food could be eaten by wild boars, which then could infect farm animals. They determined that the most likely transmission areas are on the A1 motorway between Geneva and St. Gallen because they are close to dense populations of wild boars.

Rest stops of the A2 around Lucerne, in Ticino, and along the A13 in Graubünden are also in wild boar areas. In all, the researchers identified 57 rest areas, spread over 14 cantons, where the risk of transmission is high.

Kremlin could be behind the fake snitch poster

The Federal Police Office (Fedpol) has been investigating the billboard asking Switzerland’s residents to report neighbours who overheat their homes.

After a careful examination of the technical aspects of the poster, Fedpol is suspecting that it is the work of Russia’s propaganda machine, though its purpose at this time is not clear.

The message that appears on the billboard says: “Does your neighbour heat his apartment above 19 degrees? Inform us”.

It also mentions a reward of 200 francs as an incentive for reporting those who use excessive amounts of heating. In the upper left corner, there is an official logo of Switzerland’s government and the telephone number of the Energy Ministry is listed for snitchers to use.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swiss mortgage rates are soaring, snow is expected in coming days, and other news for Switzerland in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 15 September 2022 08:25 CEST
Swiss population now more prone to flu and colds

While many people in Switzerland have developed some immunity to Covid and its variants, epidemiologists warn that we have become more vulnerable to flu and cold viruses.

Blame it on Covid: according to infectious diseases specialist Andreas Cerny, measures to combat the coronavirus — such as face masks and frequent hand disinfection — have protected us against all illnesses.

As a result, “our immune system has been less stimulated and we are more vulnerable to other viruses.”

“It’s like an astronaut who, after two years of weightlessness, loses a large part of his muscular strength because he has not trained his muscles,” said Thomas Roseman, director of the Institute of General Medicine at the University of Zurich.

In other words, “our immune system must be constantly confronted with the environment to stay in good shape”.

Switzerland to phase out paper phone books

After 142 years in circulation, the paper telephone directory — the so-called White Pages — will no longer be printed, Swisscom announced.

The business directory (The Yellow Pages) will continue to be released, however, but in a new format. In addition to the addresses of the companies, it will also contain information on the municipalities, a list of the numbers of the federal administration. and a calendar of school holidays.

The first public telephone directory in Switzerland appeared in Zurich on November 6th, 1880. It contained only 98 entries and calls were only possible during the day.

Mortgage rates are skyrocketing in Switzerland

Two-year fixed rate mortgages have reached their highest level in a decade and 10-year mortgages are approaching this record as well, according to Moneyland mortgage rate index.

In June, mortgages reached their highest level in 10 years at 2.20 percent for two-year fixed mortgages, and 2.65 percent for five-year mortgages. After a slight decline in July, rates resumed their upward trend.

Currently, the index is at 2.44 percent for two-year mortgages, which is a new record. It stands at 2.59 percent for five years and 2.90 percent for 10.

Snow is expected in the Swiss Alps

With the cooler weather predicted for the rest of the week, summer is now definitely ending.

Not only are temperatures dropping to about 15C, but 20 to 50 cm of fresh snow are expected to fall above 2,000 m by Saturday, according to SRF Meteo weather service.

Some mountain areas might even get as much as 80 cm of snow.

This brings an end to the hottest Swiss summer in recorded history.

