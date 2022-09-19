For members
SWISS pilots threaten a October strike action
The Swiss pilots’ union could go on strike during Switzerland’s busy autumn holiday period.
Published: 19 September 2022 10:35 CEST
SWISS pilots might go on strike on October 17th,. Photo by Pixabay
Can Switzerland keep its trains running if energy crisis worsens?
Millions of passengers rely on the usually dependable Swiss public transport network to get them from point A to point B. But this could change if there is an electricity shortage.
Published: 15 September 2022 14:50 CEST
