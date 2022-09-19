Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Energy crisis unit is underway, SWISS pilots threaten to strike, and other news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 19 September 2022 08:33 CEST
SWISS planes will be grounded on October 17th if pilots go on strike. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Autumn weather arrives in Switzerland

All those who thought this summer’s oppressive heatwave would never end can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Frosts have been observed on the plain over the weekend, according to MeteoSwiss weather service.

Temperatures through much of Switzerland dropped significantly, with some areas, like the Valais capital of Sion, even registering minus 1.7C over the weekend. The trend towards cooler weather is expected to continue, MeteoSwiss said.

Switzerland to create crisis unit to handle energy shortage

Faced with the pressure from the cantons which claim that the federal government is too slow in responding to the imminent energy shortage, Economy Minister Guy Parmelin announced on Sunday that a crisis unit is being formed.

However, this body would only intervene if Switzerland actually experiences a shortage, Parmelin said, adding that in the meantime, the government is “actively seeking” ways  to avoid drastic measures such as quotas for energy consumption.

READ MORE: What the Swiss government is asking you to do to save energy
 

SWISS pilots threaten to strike in mid-October.

The pilots’ union, Aeropers, which has been negotiating salary increases and improved working conditions with Switzerland’s national airline, has rejected the carrier’s latest collective labour agreement and is threatening to go on strike.

The pilots said they would cease flying on October 17th, which falls in the middle of school vacations in a number of cantons — the period when many families holiday abroad.

“SWISS has not sufficiently entered into the matter of the legitimate interests of its pilots”, Aeropers said, adding that if the airline doesn’t come up with a better offer, the union “will initiate the procedures for a strike”.

READ MORE: What is a Swiss collective bargaining agreement — and how could it benefit you?

Report: foreign psychiatrists endanger Swiss patients

As more than half of psychiatrists currently practicing in Switzerland are foreigners who have not mastered local languages sufficiently, the risk of misdiagnosis increases, according to a report in NZZ am Sonntag.

While the doctors from Germany, France and Italy who practice in the language-appropriate regions are not the problem, “now the percentage of those coming from other countries such as Romania or Greece is growing”, the report states.

“Foreign doctors are in demand due to the shortage of specialists, but they also bring with them different ways of working”, along with language deficiencies, NZZ points out.

The newspaper cites the example of a patient who went to a psychiatric clinic due to depression, but was treated for delusional disorders. It was later discovered that the psychiatrist, a Czech doctor, misunderstood the patient.

“Complaints about language problems in psychiatry are on the rise”, according to Thomas Ihde, president of the Pro Mente Sana association, who said more of such cases are being reported.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Switzerland is facing recession, a deadly illness could be spreading to domestic animals, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 16 September 2022 08:36 CEST
Switzerland pays homage to its tennis champ

Rarely does the retirement of a sports figure incite such an outpouring of emotion as the announcement on Thursday that Roger Federer is about to end his stellar career.

Among thousands of tributes praising Federer on social media,  Defense Minister Viola Amherd said that Federer  “was an exceptional ambassador for our country”.

Nicolas Bideau, president of Presence Suisse think tank tweeted that “Never has a person had such an impact on the image of Switzerland in the world. Roger Federer perfectly embodied the image of Switzerland”.

And Swiss humorist Thomas Wiesel posted that while Great Britain “is said to lose their monarch, we are sad to lose ours”.

READ MORE: Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer announces retirement

Switzerland could be on the brink of recession — and it’s Europe’s fault

Even though Swiss economy has bounced back after the Covid pandemic and has been doing better than its European neighbours on the inflation front, “the next few months will be difficult”, according to Martin Eichler. chief economist of the economic research institute BAK Economics.

While the country’s economy continues to be robust, Europe’s woes are expected to spill over to Switzerland as well.

“In many of Switzerland’s European trading partners, the toxic mix of energy shortages and massive gas and electricity price hikes are already having recessive effects”, Eichler said.

Swine Fever could spread along Swiss motorways

Authorities are warning motorists not to leave food at motorway rest stops but dispose of it properly, because it could spread African Swine Fever, a disease that is deadly to domestic livestock. 

According to researchers at the Swiss Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape, leftover food could be eaten by wild boars, which then could infect farm animals. They determined that the most likely transmission areas are on the A1 motorway between Geneva and St. Gallen because they are close to dense populations of wild boars.

Rest stops of the A2 around Lucerne, in Ticino, and along the A13 in Graubünden are also in wild boar areas. In all, the researchers identified 57 rest areas, spread over 14 cantons, where the risk of transmission is high.

Kremlin could be behind the fake snitch poster

The Federal Police Office (Fedpol) has been investigating the billboard asking Switzerland’s residents to report neighbours who overheat their homes.

After a careful examination of the technical aspects of the poster, Fedpol is suspecting that it is the work of Russia’s propaganda machine, though its purpose at this time is not clear.

The message that appears on the billboard says: “Does your neighbour heat his apartment above 19 degrees? Inform us”.

It also mentions a reward of 200 francs as an incentive for reporting those who use excessive amounts of heating. In the upper left corner, there is an official logo of Switzerland’s government and the telephone number of the Energy Ministry is listed for snitchers to use.

READ MORE: Energy crisis: Fake Swiss billboard urges residents to snitch on neighbours

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

