Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Autumn weather arrives in Switzerland

All those who thought this summer’s oppressive heatwave would never end can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Frosts have been observed on the plain over the weekend, according to MeteoSwiss weather service.

Temperatures through much of Switzerland dropped significantly, with some areas, like the Valais capital of Sion, even registering minus 1.7C over the weekend. The trend towards cooler weather is expected to continue, MeteoSwiss said.

A la faveur d'une nuit calme et dégagée, on a observé les premières #gelées au niveau du sol en Suisse romande. On relevait ce matin à 5 cm du sol -1.7 °C à Sion, -1.9 à Viège et -0.1 à Delémont comme à Aigle. Il s'agit des premières gelées en plaine depuis le printemps. pic.twitter.com/tUovRZmepA — MétéoSuisse (@meteosuisse) September 18, 2022

Switzerland to create crisis unit to handle energy shortage

Faced with the pressure from the cantons which claim that the federal government is too slow in responding to the imminent energy shortage, Economy Minister Guy Parmelin announced on Sunday that a crisis unit is being formed.

However, this body would only intervene if Switzerland actually experiences a shortage, Parmelin said, adding that in the meantime, the government is “actively seeking” ways to avoid drastic measures such as quotas for energy consumption.

SWISS pilots threaten to strike in mid-October.

The pilots’ union, Aeropers, which has been negotiating salary increases and improved working conditions with Switzerland’s national airline, has rejected the carrier’s latest collective labour agreement and is threatening to go on strike.

The pilots said they would cease flying on October 17th, which falls in the middle of school vacations in a number of cantons — the period when many families holiday abroad.

“SWISS has not sufficiently entered into the matter of the legitimate interests of its pilots”, Aeropers said, adding that if the airline doesn’t come up with a better offer, the union “will initiate the procedures for a strike”.

Report: foreign psychiatrists endanger Swiss patients

As more than half of psychiatrists currently practicing in Switzerland are foreigners who have not mastered local languages sufficiently, the risk of misdiagnosis increases, according to a report in NZZ am Sonntag.

While the doctors from Germany, France and Italy who practice in the language-appropriate regions are not the problem, “now the percentage of those coming from other countries such as Romania or Greece is growing”, the report states.

“Foreign doctors are in demand due to the shortage of specialists, but they also bring with them different ways of working”, along with language deficiencies, NZZ points out.

The newspaper cites the example of a patient who went to a psychiatric clinic due to depression, but was treated for delusional disorders. It was later discovered that the psychiatrist, a Czech doctor, misunderstood the patient.

“Complaints about language problems in psychiatry are on the rise”, according to Thomas Ihde, president of the Pro Mente Sana association, who said more of such cases are being reported.

