ECONOMY

MYTHBUSTER: Yes, Switzerland does have people living in poverty

Many people, especially those living abroad, believe that only the very rich live in wealthy Switzerland. Is this really the case?

Published: 21 September 2022 17:13 CEST
MYTHBUSTER: Yes, Switzerland does have people living in poverty
People are lining up in Geneva during the Covid pandmeic to receive free food. Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

It is perhaps not surprising that people think of Switzerland as the country where only the mega-rich live.

After all, in various international surveys and studies, Switzerland consistently ranks among the world’s richest nations, whether in terms of household income or individual assets.

Overall, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO), “the standard of living in Switzerland remains one of the highest in Europe. This means that despite the high price levels in Switzerland, the population’s financial situation, after deduction of obligatory expenditure, is more comfortable than that of its neighbouring countries and countries in the European Union”. 

However, while all this is true, these statistics don’t paint the entire picture of Switzerland’s demographics.

In fact, the super-wealthy — those with assets worth more than 1 million  — account for only 15 percent of the adult population.

The largest group, according to 2019 FSO data, (last figures available but still valid today), is middle-class, which constitutes 57.6 percent of the population.

This is defined as people whose gross income is between 70 and 150 percent of the median income. In Switzerland this means 3,930 to 8,427 francs a month for a single person, and from 8,253 to 17,685 a month for a family of four.

What about poorer people?

Yes, Switzerland does have people living under the poverty threshold.

A FSO study released in 2021 indicates that 8.7 percent of the population – around 735,000 people – live in poverty, which is defined in Switzerland at 2,279 francs per month on average for a single person, and 3,976 francs per month for two adults and two children.

“In European comparison, the Swiss at-risk-of-poverty threshold is among the highest in Europe, after Luxembourg and Norway”, according to FSO.

However, the cost of living in Switzerland is also higher than anywhere else in the eurozone.

The poor became the focus of particular attention at the beginning of the Covid pandemic in 2020, as thousands of people lined up on Saturdays for free food distribution programme in Geneva.

Many found themselves in precarious circumstances, as all but essential businesses were forced to close, leaving hundreds of people without a job and little (or no) income.

“We know this population exists,” said Isabelle Widmer, who was responsible for  coordinating Geneva’s response to the crisis and was providing support to the food drive.

“But it has been astonishing to see how this population was so immediately fragilised by this crisis”, she said at the time.

Who are the poor in Switzerland?

“The risk of poverty is largely determined by family circumstances and the level of education”, according to FSO.

This group is primarily made up of single-parent households, people with no education or training beyond the compulsory schooling, single people under 65 without children and who live alone, as well as immigrants.

Where do these people live?

Unlike some other countries, Switzerland doesn’t have ‘poor’  districts or, even less so, slums.

However, most major cities have neighbourhoods where there are poorer residents for instance, Kreis 4 between the Hauptbanhof and Langstrasse in Zurich, Paquis in Geneva, and Renens in Lausanne. 

This doesn’t mean that everyone residing in these areas falls below the poverty level, but this is where large numbers of these people live.

What help is available to the poor?

Any legal resident of Switzerland who lives below the poverty line is eligible for social assistance of some kind.

Most common is welfare, the amount of which depends on individual circumstances. About 3.2 percent of Switzerland’s population have received “social assistance in the form of a financial benefit on at least one occasion” in recent years, according to FSO.

“The risk of depending on social assistance is greater for certain population groups such as children, foreign nationals, divorced persons and those with no post-compulsory education. The financial social assistance rate is higher in urban regions and increases in parallel to the size of the commune”, FSO noted.

Among those groups, foreigners are the ones who receive the most benefits.

Additionally, health insurance  premiums for people on low incomes or families with many children can be reduced through federal and cantonal subsidies. 

ECONOMY

What are Switzerland’s four main challenges right now?

While not so long ago Covid-19 and its repercussions on the economy were primary concerns for the Swiss government and public, these challenges have now shifted to other, more current issues.

Published: 9 September 2022 12:28 CEST
What are Switzerland's four main challenges right now?

Looking back at this point in time in 2021, the pandemic and its impacts ranked among the top concerns for Swiss residents.

But in a survey carried out in May, the focus shifted to the Ukraine conflict.  Three months into the war, the prospect of energy shortages did not make it to the top-10 things the Swiss were worrying about.

Now, however, the energy crisis is at the very top of the agenda and hardly a day goes by without warnings about impending power shortages and blackouts.

These are the four main challenges that Switzerland faces right now.

Electricity shortage

As Switzerland doesn’t have its own gas storage facilities and depends on neighbour countries for the supply (which also face energy-related challenges of their own), electricity could become scarce, plunging the country into darkness and cutting off heating as well during the coldest months.

In cases of extreme shortages, electricity operators will have to cut the power off for four hours every eight hours, including for households. Only certain infrastructures considered essential would be spared, such as hospitals, emergency and security services, water supply systems, and the emission of radio and television waves.

In response to these challenges, the government has launched a campaign to cut energy consumption in Switzerland by 15 percent and “ensure that Switzerland can quickly boost its energy supply in preparation for winter”.

Its recommendations to achieve this goal include simple steps such as lowering the heating by 1C, turning off lights in unoccupied rooms, and switching off all electrical appliances, among other measures.

A number of Swiss cities have already responded to the government’s call and announced they would implement rules — for instance, lowering the temperature in all public administration buildings and switching off lights, including Christmas displays, at night.

Inflation / rising prices

Just like the energy crisis, higher prices for a number of consumer goods are caused by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

While a wide range of products are becoming more expensive — including food, clothing, furniture, transportation, and other everyday goods — the increase that worries the Swiss most is, not surprisingly, the cost of electricity which includes not only light but also heating.

After the approximately 630 Swiss electricity operators published their tariffs for 2023 on August 31st, it became clear that  households will not only have to spend more on energy in the coming year, but that the spikes will be substantial.

Though prices across Switzerland will vary depending on a variety of factors, “a typical household will pay 26.95 centimes per kilowatt hour, which corresponds to an increase of 27 percent”, authorities said. “However, the differences can be much greater at the local level”.

In Vaud, Basel, and Zug, for instance an average hike will be between 39 and over 40 percent, with some customers even paying 61 percent more in Vaud.

However, while these huge increases — and higher-than-usual inflation in general — are naturally a source of concern to consumers, and will be debated by MPs this fall, the Federal Council doesn’t have any plans to offer financial help to the hardest-hit households.

As Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said in an interview, even if energy prices were to remain at a high level in the coming years, the Federal Council does not plan to intervene.

“The state cannot suddenly subsidise a market and no longer be able to get out of it afterwards”, he said.

Healthcare costs

Another area impacted by higher prices, though in this case energy crisis doesn’t play a role, are the increasing costs of Switzerland’s health system.

Over the past 20 years, costs have risen at twice the rate of economic growth, and they continue to climb: premiums for the compulsory insurance, as well as overall costs of healthcare, are set to increase by 4 to 5 percent in 2023

To curb this upward trend, the Federal Council is planning to implement a range of reforms to reduce costs and ensure that not so many are passed on to consumers. 

Among the proposed cost-cutting measures — to be debated in the parliament this autumn — are coordinated health networks, seen as a way to save money and eliminate unnecessary medical procedures; cheaper medications; and electronic invoicing for treatments.

In its fall session, socialist and Green MPs will push for the government to subsidise health insurance premiums to the tune of 30 percent, but this motion will face opposition from the right-wingers.

Security / closer ties with NATO

With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the long-cherished concept of neutrality is weakening here, with many in Switzerland now urging a closer cooperation with the NATO alliance.

In her new report, Defense Minister Viola Amherd speaks of the importance of Swiss army’s participation in NATO training exercises, stressing that such a move “would not be incompatible with neutrality”.

A number of MPs also support this stance.

For the Liberal party, for instance, “the illusion of an autonomous national defense must be buried”.

“NATO makes any land or air attack against Switzerland virtually impossible”, according to party president Thierry Burkart.

The public seems to be on board.

A recent survey by The Swiss military academy and the Centre for Security Studies — both attached to ETH Zurich university — showed that an unprecedented 52 percent of respondents now favour moving Switzerland closer to the Western alliance.

And 35 percent now think joining a European defensive grouping would increase security more than maintaining neutrality — up 12 percent since January 2021.

