Swiss president under fire for handshake photo with Russia’s Lavrov

Though Cassis announced beforehand that he would address “President Putin’s recent provocations” and that he would “condemn the nuclear threat”, Russia used the photo for its own propaganda purposes, with Lavrov publishing the picture of the two smiling diplomats in his tweet.

🇷🇺🇨🇭 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov held talks with President of the Swiss Confederation @ignaziocassis on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly.#RussiaSwitzerland #UNGA77 pic.twitter.com/QajRCW4sy4 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) September 21, 2022

Cassis quickly reacted with his own post, explaining that his meeting with Lavrov was for a good cause.

“I called on Russia to refrain from organizing so-called referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine. Switzerland is also very concerned about the threat of the use of nuclear weapons. Neutrality and good offices remain our instruments of dialogue”.

In my meeting with 🇷🇺 FM Sergei Lavrov, I called on #Russia to refrain from holding so-called referenda in occupied territories of #Ukraine. #Switzerland is also very concerned about any threat to use nuclear weapons. Neutrality & good offices remain our instruments for dialogue. pic.twitter.com/DYH3SCYhnC — Ignazio Cassis (@ignaziocassis) September 21, 2022

However, some in Switzerland and elsewhere have not accepted this response.

While the Foreign Ministry said “it sees no problem” with this photo, Swiss media Blick noted that “no head of state or minister of a Western democracy has allowed himself to be represented with Sergei Lavrov in such a posture”.

“This image would reflect an apparent normality in relations between the two countries, while Switzerland is still one of the countries hostile to Russia”.

It added, however, that Cassis might have had a noble motive in shaking Lavrov’s hand.

“In the aftermath of Vladimir Putin’s announcement to mobilise the reserve troops of the Russian army against Ukraine, this somewhat tense grip is more due to the contingencies of diplomacy than to a reconciliation”.

Others were less understanding of Cassis’ action.

“Our President is shaking hands with a war criminal… I can’t believe it”, said Bernhard Guhl, former national adviser to the Center party.

For Thierry Burkart, president of the Liberal party, “it’s unfortunate that this photo exists. But sometimes you just can’t avoid it…”

As for other social media users, one commented that Cassis “looks proud standing next to a genocide instigator… ashamed of my government”.

