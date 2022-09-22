For members
POLITICS
Swiss president under fire for handshake photo with Russia’s Lavrov
While attending the opening week of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York this week, Switzerland’s president Ignazio Cassis was photographed shaking hands with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Published: 22 September 2022 15:12 CEST
Swiss President Ignazio Cassis addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 20, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
