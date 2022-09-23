For members
SWISS TRADITIONS
EXPLAINED: What is new about Switzerland’s Fête des Vendages in Neuchâtel
The traditional Harvest Festival in Neuchâtel is reaching its 95th edition this year. Here's what you need to know about it.
Published: 23 September 2022 13:03 CEST
The parade at the Harvest festival in Switzerland's Neuchâtel. (©Switzerland Tourism)
SWISS TRADITIONS
Do Swiss cows really get airlifted down from the Alps after summer?
'Flying cows' is possibly one of the more curious myths people hear about Switzerland. But is there any truth to it?
Published: 9 August 2022 17:04 CEST
Updated: 11 September 2022 09:04 CEST
