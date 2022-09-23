Read news from:


Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Efforts to prevent SWISS pilots strike, sanctions for energy abusers, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 23 September 2022 08:41 CEST
A tough job but someone has to do it: an international jury is tasked with tasting Swiss cheeses to determine the best variety. Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Goodbye summer, welcome fall

Today is the so-called Autumnal Equinox, which marks the start of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere, including in Switzerland.

Given the summer heatwave that reigned (rather than rained) in Switzerland much of the summer, many people are probably longing for the cooler temperatures and golden foliage typical of the fall season.

Image by Valentin from Pixabay

SWISS proposes out-of-court arbitration to the pilots’ association

In order to avoid a strike by SWISS pilots in the middle of autumn school vacations on October 17th, and as long-winded negotiations between the pilots’ union and the airline are not productive, SWISS has proposed to settle the differences in arbitration.

“After more than two years of intensive negotiations, a new collective labour agreement has still not been concluded. The aim of the out-of-court arbitration is to work out a non-binding recommendation over the next few weeks”, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that Switzerland’s flagship airline “is convinced of a common solution in the sense of a good Swiss compromise”.

The pilot’s union, Aeropers, has not yet replied nor rescinded its threat to strike.

Cantons ask federal government to set fines for energy abusers 

On September 1st, the Federal Council presented its action plan to avoid energy shortages, including lowering the indoor heating to 19 degrees.

In a letter to the Federal Council, cantons are asking for uniform sanctions across the country in the event that federal rules are not respected.

They want clarifications about who will have the responsibility for the control and issuing of fines in case of non-compliance.

The cantons are concerned that no uniform rules will exist, but instead different regional  measures will be in place, as was the case during the Covid pandemic.

Pfizer seeks approval for a bivalent Covid vaccine

The manufacturer has submitted an application to the drug regulator, Swissmedic, for authorisation of its bivalent vaccine against coronavirus to be used as a second booster.

The new vaccine is “intended to stimulate production of specific neutralising antibodies against Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5”, the strains that are currently predominant in Switzerland and elsewhere”, Swissmedic said.

In August, the regulator has approved the use of Moderna’s bivalent vaccine which targets Omicron subvariants. It should be available for use from October 10th.

Best Swiss cheese to be selected today

The Valais community of Val de Bagnes is holding The Swiss Cheese Championships to determine the best variety.

Cheeses in 32 categories are vying for the coveted title of Best Cheese in an event that brings together 300 producers from all regions of Switzerland.

To prove that Swiss cheeses are loved all over the world, the winner will be determined by an international panel. Aside from Swiss jurors, there are also some from the USA, Canada, New Zealand, Great Britain, France, Germany, Austria, Italy and even Japan.

Each one of them has a very tough job of tasting 40 cheeses for five to six hours before choosing the winner later today.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Swiss consumers adapt their shopping habits to deal with inflation, women may have to serve in the army, and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.

Published: 22 September 2022 08:34 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

More Swiss consumers shop at discount retailers

Due to higher — and constantly rising — food prices, an increasing number of people in Switzerland shop at supermarkets where prices are cheaper than elsewhere.

Aldi, Lidl and Denner all report an influx of new customers.

“We feel that price concerns have been on the minds of our customers recently,” said Aldi spokesperson Jacqueline Fäs. “Our own products and promotional offers are in high demand”.

The same observation has been made by the management of the two other retailers.

Swiss president’s handshake with Russia causes controversy

While attending the opening week of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York this week, Ignazio Cassis was photographed shaking hands with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Though Cassis announced beforehand that he would address “President Putin’s recent provocations” and that he would “condemn the nuclear threat”, Russia used the photo for its own propaganda purposes, with Lavrov publishing the picture of the two smiling diplomats in his tweet.

While the Foreign Ministry said “it sees no problem” with this photo, Swiss media noted that “no head of state or minister of a Western democracy has allowed himself to be represented with Sergei Lavrov in such a posture”.

Swiss women may have to serve in the military

As there is a looming shortage of soldiers in the Swiss army — which is expected to hit by the end of the decade — women could be recruited to serve along with men.

To remedy the situation, the Federal Council is considering making the military service compulsory for women.

The issue is now debated by MPs in the Council of States.

Switzerland’s best towns are mostly around Zug

The new ranking of “Best municipalities in Switzerland” by Iazi real estate platform shows the communities of Zug, Cham and Rish occupying the first three places.

They are followed by Altendorf (Schwyz), Meggen (Lucerne), and Hergiswil (Nidwalden).

The towns were ranked based on 50 criteria, including taxes, job opportunities, security, public transport, real estate, environment, leisure activities, educational establishments, the support available for the elderly, and daycare facilities.

Owning a home may not make you happy

Though many people in Switzerland dream of owning property, the realisation of this dream may not necessarily make them happy, a study by economists from the University of Basel found.

Researchers studied the impact of home ownership on life satisfaction and found that while purchasing one’s own house increases the feeling of happiness, these feelings eventually abate.

The reason may be that buyers underestimate some aspects of home ownership, which may include responsibilities and costs

