Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Efforts to prevent SWISS pilots strike, sanctions for energy abusers, and other news in our roundup on Friday.
Published: 23 September 2022 08:41 CEST
A tough job but someone has to do it: an international jury is tasked with tasting Swiss cheeses to determine the best variety. Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Swiss consumers adapt their shopping habits to deal with inflation, women may have to serve in the army, and other news from Switzerland on Thursday.
Published: 22 September 2022 08:34 CEST
