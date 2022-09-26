For members
SWITZERLAND AND FRANCE
‘Annoying… unbearable’: How the Swiss see their French neighbours — and vice versa
Switzerland and France are neighbours and the relations between the two countries have been (mostly) amicable. But how much do the people really like each other?
Published: 26 September 2022 10:46 CEST
What's a little spat between neighbours? Photo by GEORGES GOBET/AFP
SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED
OPINION: ‘Eidgenosse’ and what does it really mean to be Swiss?
Whoever is in the possession of a Swiss passport is considered to be Swiss. But as Serbian-born, Swiss national Sandra Sparrowhawk explains, things are not always quite so simple in reality.
Published: 13 September 2022 15:57 CEST
