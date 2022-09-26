For members
FOOD & DRINK
International jury reveals the ‘best’ Swiss cheese
Intense two-day deliberations are over with an expert panel crowning one cheese among hundreds of candidates as Switzerland’s finest.
Published: 26 September 2022 11:57 CEST
A Gruyere cheese wheel is checked during maturing operation in a giant cellar. Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP
For members
FOOD & DRINK
What is Swiss rösti and how do you make it?
If you thought Swiss food is just about cheese and chocolate, think again: rösti is no small potatoes.
Published: 20 September 2022 16:49 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments