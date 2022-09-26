Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN SWITZERLAND

Key Points: What changes in Switzerland in October 2022

From a new way to pay your bills online and updated booster vaccines to be rolled out, to a possible pilots' strike — this is what's ahead for Switzerland in October.

Published: 26 September 2022 14:50 CEST
Key Points: What changes in Switzerland in October 2022
One more hour of sleep is on the agenda in October.Photo by Lux Graves on Unsplash

New pay slips go into effect

The customary red or orange payment forms used to pay bills online in Switzerland will become obsolete from October 1st.

The new black and white forms include QR codes and IBAN, rather than bank account numbers and other information that you have had to input manually.

You can scan the code using mobile app from your bank. Once you do, the data will be automatically transmitted to your e-banking.

This article explains how the new system works:

EXPLAINED: What you should know about Switzerland’s new slips for paying bills online

Dual-strain Covid boosters to start

As the drug regulator Swissmedic approved the new version of the Moderna vaccine in August, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said the shots will be available to some groups of the population — including those over 65 or with low immunity — from October 10th.

The new vaccine is better than its predecessor at targeting certain sub-variants of Omicron, which are now dominant in Switzerland.

READ MORE: Switzerland to start dual-strain Covid boosters in October
 

Autumn school vacations

The autumn school break in most Swiss cantons falls some time in October, and lasts either one or two weeks, depending on canton.
This calendar shows when public schools will be off, and for how long, in each canton.

SWISS airline pilots could go on strike

The pilots’ union, Aeropers, which has been negotiating salary increases and improved working conditions with Switzerland’s national airline, has rejected the carrier’s latest collective labour agreement and is threatening to go on strike on October 17th.

“SWISS has not sufficiently entered into the matter of the legitimate interests of its pilots”, Aeropers said, adding that if the airline doesn’t come up with a better offer, the union “will initiate the procedures for a strike”.

READ MORE: SWISS pilots threaten an October strike action

Health insurance carriers to publish their 2023 rates

Premiums for the compulsory health insurance (KVG / LaMal) will be released — and communicated to policyholders — no later than October 31st.

They will likely rise by an average of 5 percent, with some even soaring by more than 10 percent in 2023 — the sharpest hike in premiums in 20 years.

All those who wish to switch to a cheaper insurance in 2023 must do so by November 30.

READ MORE: How to save money by changing your Swiss health policy

The Federal Council is about to get trendy

At a yet unspecified date in October, Switzerland’s Federal Council will launch its own Instagram account.

It will be used to present the Council’s policies, activities and projects.

The government is already active on Twitter and other social media, and has its own YouTube channel as well.

Daylight Saving Time ends

A sure sign that the warm and sunny weather is over is having to wind the clocks back ahead of the coming winter. 

On Sunday, October 30th, clocks in Switzerland will be turned back one hour at 3am.

This means sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier.

The good news is that we all get an extra hour of sleep. The bad news is that it’s going to get darker earlier in the evening. 

New energy-saving measures could go into effect

While this is not yet certain, the government could either recommend or mandate further steps to cut energy consumption.

This may become necessary if, as the weather gets colder and electricity usage increases, it turns out that energy is becoming scarce.

For the time being, the Federal Council issued only general recommendations to prevent energy shortages.

READ MORE: What the Swiss government is asking you to do to save energy

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN SWITZERLAND

Key Points: What changes in Switzerland in September 2022

From a shooting festival and cannabis trial, to a three-issue referendum, this is what you can expect in Switzerland in September 2022.

Published: 25 August 2022 15:21 CEST
Updated: 1 September 2022 09:52 CEST
Key Points: What changes in Switzerland in September 2022

September 12th: Knabenschiessen

Zurich’s largest public festival, Knabenschiessen means ‘shooting boys’ in English. However, this translation is not only frightening (possibly evoking gruesome images of Bern’s statue of a man eating children), but also not quite accurate.

It actually is the world’s largest youth rifle competition, where youngsters from 12 to 16 years of age (both boys and girls) demonstrate their shooting skills — a wholesome activity by Swiss standards.

This tradition, which goes back to the 17th century, is organised by the City of Zurich Rifle Association.

September 15th: Marijuana trial begins

 Basel-Country is starting a pilot trial into the legal  sale of medicinal cannabis — the first Swiss canton to do so.

The aim of the 2.5-year study will be to examine “the effects of regulated cannabis sales on consumption behaviour and the health of cannabis users compared to the status quo in which cannabis is illegally available,” cantonal officials said.

Six different cannabis products are to be involved, four in the form of dried cannabis flowers and two hashish products, each with different levels of THC and of cannabidiol (CBD).

The products will be sold in pharmacies, and will be priced similarly to the going rate on the street, at between eight and 12 francs per gramme.

READ MORE: Swiss region to test legalising cannabis

September 19th: Thanksgiving

Unlike in North America, where Thanksgiving is celebrated in the fall (October in Canada and November in the United States), the Swiss version — minus the turkey — is marked on the third Sunday of September.

Known as known as Eidgenössischer Dank-, Buss- und Bettag in German, Jeûne fédéral in French, Digiuno federale in Italian, and Rogaziun federala in Romansh, the Federal Day of Thanksgiving, Repentance and Prayer is celebrated all over Switzerland, with the exception of Geneva, which has its own comparable holiday, le Jeûne genevois, celebrated this year on September 8th.

September 25th: Referendum

For the third time this year, the Swiss will go to the polls (or vote by mail) on a variety of issues.

On a national level, three issues will be at stake: the Factory Farming Initiative, the OASI reform, and the Amendment to the Federal Act on Withholding Tax.

The first one, the Factory Farming Initiative, wants to make protecting the dignity of farm animals such as cattle, chickens and pigs a constitutional requirement. It also aims to ban factory farming because it systematically harms the welfare of animals.

The reform of OASI — the old age and survivors’ insurance — is intended to guarantee these pensions for the next decade, providing for both savings and additional revenue. 

The third proposal, the Amendment to the Federal Act on Withholding Tax, seeks to exempt domestic bonds from withholding tax, and also to abolish the sales tax on domestic bonds and other securities.

READ MORE: How Switzerland’s direct democracy system works

Also expected to happen in September:

Energy-saving measures

After consulting with the cantons, the Federal Council will outline the measures it will introduce to cut gas consumption by 15 percent.

The most drastic measures, which would be implemented only if gas is scarce, could include consumption restrictions, bans, and quota systems, authorities said.

READ MORE: Switzerland aims to cut gas consumption by 15 percent

Covid boosters

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) is expected to issue its recommendations for second coronavirus boosters (or fourth doses), to begin probably in October and using, pending official approval, vaccines adapted to the new variants.

SHOW COMMENTS