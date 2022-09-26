Key Points: What changes in Switzerland in October 2022

New pay slips go into effect

The customary red or orange payment forms used to pay bills online in Switzerland will become obsolete from October 1st.

The new black and white forms include QR codes and IBAN, rather than bank account numbers and other information that you have had to input manually.

You can scan the code using mobile app from your bank. Once you do, the data will be automatically transmitted to your e-banking.

This article explains how the new system works:

Dual-strain Covid boosters to start

As the drug regulator Swissmedic approved the new version of the Moderna vaccine in August, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said the shots will be available to some groups of the population — including those over 65 or with low immunity — from October 10th.

The new vaccine is better than its predecessor at targeting certain sub-variants of Omicron, which are now dominant in Switzerland.

Autumn school vacations

The autumn school break in most Swiss cantons falls some time in October, and lasts either one or two weeks, depending on canton.

This calendar shows when public schools will be off, and for how long, in each canton.

SWISS airline pilots could go on strike

The pilots’ union, Aeropers, which has been negotiating salary increases and improved working conditions with Switzerland’s national airline, has rejected the carrier’s latest collective labour agreement and is threatening to go on strike on October 17th.

“SWISS has not sufficiently entered into the matter of the legitimate interests of its pilots”, Aeropers said, adding that if the airline doesn’t come up with a better offer, the union “will initiate the procedures for a strike”.

Health insurance carriers to publish their 2023 rates

Premiums for the compulsory health insurance (KVG / LaMal) will be released — and communicated to policyholders — no later than October 31st.

They will likely rise by an average of 5 percent, with some even soaring by more than 10 percent in 2023 — the sharpest hike in premiums in 20 years.

All those who wish to switch to a cheaper insurance in 2023 must do so by November 30.

The Federal Council is about to get trendy

At a yet unspecified date in October, Switzerland’s Federal Council will launch its own Instagram account.

It will be used to present the Council’s policies, activities and projects.

The government is already active on Twitter and other social media, and has its own YouTube channel as well.

Daylight Saving Time ends

A sure sign that the warm and sunny weather is over is having to wind the clocks back ahead of the coming winter.

On Sunday, October 30th, clocks in Switzerland will be turned back one hour at 3am.

This means sunrise and sunset will be about one hour earlier.

The good news is that we all get an extra hour of sleep. The bad news is that it’s going to get darker earlier in the evening.

New energy-saving measures could go into effect

While this is not yet certain, the government could either recommend or mandate further steps to cut energy consumption.

This may become necessary if, as the weather gets colder and electricity usage increases, it turns out that energy is becoming scarce.

For the time being, the Federal Council issued only general recommendations to prevent energy shortages.

