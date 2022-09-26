For members
REFERENDUMS
Pension age and factory farming: How did Switzerland vote in Sunday’s referendums?
Swiss voters on Sunday accepted by a hair a divisive pension reform plan, which will raise women's retirement age to the same as men's, but snubbed a push to ban factory farming.
Published: 26 September 2022 09:48 CEST
This photograph taken on September 17, 2022, near Bioley-Orjulaz, western Switzerland shows two straw bales representing a smiley between a placard reading in French "Eating local or importing even more? No to the useless livestock initiative" ahead of a vote scheduled for September 25, 2022, on a proposed ban on factory farming. - The Swiss will vote on whether to ban intensive livestock farming in the largely rural country, which already has some of the world's strictest animal welfare laws. The animal rights and welfare organisations behind the initiative want to make protecting the dignity of farm animals like cattle, chickens or pigs a constitutional requirement. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)
