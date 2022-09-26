For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
The financing of the pension scheme is safe, no 'free' money will be distributed in Zurich, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 26 September 2022 07:46 CEST
No one in Zurich will be handed 'free' money. Photo: Pixabay
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Efforts to prevent SWISS pilots strike, sanctions for energy abusers, and other news in our roundup on Friday.
Published: 23 September 2022 08:41 CEST
