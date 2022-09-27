For members
READER QUESTIONS
Reader question: Can I save money in Switzerland by buying products on foreign websites?
With the cost of living soaring due to inflation, many consumers in Switzerland are looking for ways to save money. Could buying goods abroad through foreign websites be a good solution?
Published: 27 September 2022 14:00 CEST
Be careful when ordering merchandise on foreign websites. Photo by GREG BAKER / AFP)
HEALTH INSURANCE
EXPLAINED: Why are Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise?
In 2023, premiums on Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance are expected to increase by 10 percent on average — the sharpest hike in the past 20 years.
Published: 27 September 2022 11:31 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments