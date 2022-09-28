Read news from:
EXPLAINED: Why does neutral Switzerland need an army?

Given that Switzerland has not fought in any wars since the mid-19th century, the question about why the neutral country needs an active military is a legitimate one.

Published: 28 September 2022 16:46 CEST
Swiss army has several purposes, both military and civilian. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The last armed conflict that Switzerland was involved in was a short civil war in 1847.

Since then, while Swiss troops were mobilised — and ready to fight — in both World Wars, they did not engage in any combat (though the military did, on at least three occasions, ’invade’ Liechtenstein).

Yet, despite its longstanding tradition of neutrality and non-involvement in wars, every Swiss man is required to serve in the military from the age of 18 to 30.

This also includes  naturalised citizens.

The Swiss take this obligation very seriously, considering it their patriotic and civic duty.

Fortunately, Switzerland’s armed forces have never been tested in battle.

During WWII, the country was ready for combat, with every soldier armed and able to fight his way to his regiment’s assembly point at a moment’s notice.

Also, the military reportedly booby-trapped all tunnels, bridges and viaducts, and were ready to detonate the explosives if Germany dared to invade.

So does the army serve any real purpose?

The Swiss refer to their brand of sovereignty as “armed neutrality”, which means that while their army can’t fight in wars outside their own territory, it must defend the country against aggression within its own borders.

Therefore, the goal of the standing military is to ensure internal security — but not only. As the recent history has shown, the army’s role is not just a purely military one, but can extend into the civilian realm as well.

During the height of Covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the army was deployed to support the healthcare system by setting up logistics, supplying medical material, transporting patients, and in other roles.

According to the Defence Ministry, one of the basic missions of the Swiss armed forces “is to support the civilian authorities, when their resources are no longer sufficient”.

Aside from helping out with health crises, as was the case with Covid, the military can also be deployed to “ward off severe threats”, as well as “master other exceptional situations, in particular in the event of disasters”.

And while Swiss troops can’t go around invading other countries, they can be involved in disaster relief efforts abroad.

“The objective of humanitarian aid support is primarily to save lives and to ensure the survival of people at risk, and may include rebuilding vital infrastructure», Defence Ministry said.

Could the army defend the country against invasion?

This is purely theoretical, of course, as Switzerland has no such prior experience. The country didn’t even fight back when Napoleon came to call in 1798.

There is no way to know for sure whether the current equipment and 147,510 troops (including 102,715 rank and file soldiers) could defend Switzerland from attack.

However, the question of the country’s defence capabilities is a valid one amid rising tensions across Europe.

It is even more pertinent as in 2010, Switzerland scrapped much of its military equipment when it dramatically downsized the armed forces, along with military spending — a trend that had continued in following years.

Even private homes with obligatory fallout shelters to be used in case of an attack were gradually phased out in favour of communal facilities.

Not surprisingly, a number of MPs have been calling for better preparedness, including re-equipping of ground troops and the renewal of the air force — the latter of which has been done with the purchase of 36 F-35A fighter jets from the US to replace the  country’s current ageing fleet.

SWITZERLAND AND FRANCE

‘Annoying… unbearable’: How the Swiss see their French neighbours — and vice versa

Switzerland and France are neighbours and the relations between the two countries have been (mostly) amicable. But how much do the people really like each other?

Published: 26 September 2022 10:46 CEST
‘Annoying... unbearable': How the Swiss see their French neighbours — and vice versa

While you can sometimes hear people in Switzerland — mostly those living in the French-speaking cantons — grumble about their neighbours from across the border, it seems that the French are not totally enthused about the Swiss either.

This became obvious when the French TV station M6 dedicated its “Enquête exclusive” programme on September 16th to Switzerland.

Titled “Our amazing Swiss neighbours”, the programme noted that the Swiss “live a few kilometres from us, often speak the same language and yet are so different”.

‘Swiss particularities’

The word ‘amazing’, as used in the French programme, is not necessarily intended as a compliment — at least not totally. In this particular context, it means “bewildering” or “perplexing”.

The show did not focus on the typical stereotypes that many foreigners usually bring up when describing Switzerland: cheese, chocolate, and yodelling.

Instead, it pointed out other aspects of “Swissness”: the people’s love of firearms. It featured one ‘typical’ Swiss family, the Gobets, where everyone — including the kids — shoots and their cupboards are full of assault rifles.

Yet, as the programme accurately noted, despite the abundance of firearms, gun violence is very rare in this country.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Understanding Switzerland’s obsession with guns

If you did not watch this show, this is how the Swiss media described it:

“It is impossible not to laugh, on this side of the border, watching the broadcast …bunkers, militia soldiers lurking in the mountains and ready to repel the enemy, customs officers who are masters in the art of flushing out meat bought in France, municipal employees in ambush to flush out the person guilty of placing his waste in the wrong bin”.

All this may be somewhat exaggerated, but there is much truth in it.

‘They get on our nerves’

The Swiss did not take what they consider to be unflattering and limited portrayal of their country sitting down; instead, the media conducted a survey of their own, focusing on the perceptions people in Switzerland have of their neighbour.

Several themes come out of the survey:

  • The majority of respondents (68 percent) think France is no longer ‘a great country’. This observation, pollsters note, evokes “secret satisfaction” among the Swiss.
  • 57 percent  think that France has more negative than positive aspects.
  • 60 percent of survey participants say they have no inferiority complex vis-à-vis their much bigger neighbour, while a fifth go even further, stating they feel superior to the French.
  • 36 percent of respondents say the French ‘get on their nerves’, with some finding them ‘annoying’ or even ‘unbearable’. 
  • Nearly half — 48 percent — say the French have ‘big mouth’.
  • A minority (11 percent) say the French are ‘ridiculous’ and pretend to be more important that they are.

Though they could be considered as unkind by some, these reactions are far milder than comments gathered several years ago by a Swiss paper, Le Matin Dimanche.

Swiss employers interviewed by the newspaper deemed their French workers as “lazy” and “arrogant” employees, who “complain all the time”, and have have “a penchant for ringing in sick on Mondays and Fridays”.

However, this is only a small part of the full picture.

The vast majority of Swiss companies that employ French cross-border workers appreciate their input.

This was especially the case during the Covid pandemic, when cross-border employees from France kept Geneva and Vaud’s healthcare system from collapsing.

“Without cross-border workers, our hospitals would not be functioning”, Bertrand Vuilleumier, head of the hospital association in Vaud said at the time.

Have there ever been any real problems between Switzerland and France?

The Swiss weren’t thrilled to see Napoleon’s army cross the Alps into Switzerland in 1798.

And they are not amicably disposed toward them either when France’s national football team plays against Switzerland.

READ MORE: ‘We don’t like France, Germany or Italy’: How linguistic diversity unites Swiss football fans

But apart from that, things have been mostly cordial — except for a few minor spats.

Several years ago, there was a story about Switzerland’s military flying their helicopters over to France to “steal” water from a French lake in order to quench the thirst of some 20,000 Swiss cows suffering from dehydration during an especially hot summer.

There was apparently not enough water in Swiss lakes to meet the demand.

The incident spurred a bit of an outrage in France, where a newspaper claimed that “to save its cows, Switzerland steals water from France”.

However, in the end, the Swiss apologised, and all ended well.

A more recent incident happened in July, when Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset  flew a small, single-engine plane into France, approaching a prohibited zone.

Despite being ordered by ground control to vacate the no-fly area, Berset continued on his course, requiring an intervention by France’s Air Force — a military jet reportedly positioned itself near Berset’s, forcing him to land.

Once on the ground, Berset explained that he misunderstood the order to land, though the minister, originally from canton Fribourg, is of French mother tongue.

Once on the tarmac, an identity check was carried out and Berset was able to leave.

So that ended peacefully as well.

