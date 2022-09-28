Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Heavy rain and flooding alert, Covid is returning, and other Swiss news in our roundup this Wednesday.

Published: 28 September 2022 08:28 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
An association is calling for speed limit reduction on Swiss motorways. Photo: Pixabay

Heavy rain may swell Swiss rivers

After the prolonged period of drought during the summer, “intense precipitation” is sweeping several parts of the country, according to Switzerland’s official meteorological service, MeteoSuisse, which is issuing warnings to stay away from waterways.

“The intense rains quickly cause streams and rivers to swell. They can, in some areas, cause flooding or trigger landslides in steep areas”, the service says.

The Bernese Oberland as well as certain parts of French-speaking Switzerland are placed on alert level 3 (out of 5), which represents “significant danger”.

The alert level is also raised to 2  (“moderate danger”) in many regions of German-speaking Switzerland, where local flooding is possible, MeteoSuisse cautions.

Covid cases are increasing again

After dropping steadily during the summer months, coronavirus infections are on the rise again, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Over 16,826 new infections were reported in a span of seven days — 22.7 percent more than the previous week.

Based on the experience of the past two years, infections increase as the weather turns colder, driving people indoors, where the virus is transmitted from person to person more rapidly.

Expecting the the number of cases to grow, the National Council wants to extend the Covid-19 law, which expires at the end of this year, until June 2024.

The legislation allows the the Federal Council to maintain the measures that are necessary to manage the pandemic.

MPs seek to understand why young foreigners shun the Swiss passport

The Council of States has adopted on Tuesday a postulate to find out why the rate of applications for naturalisation filed by second-generation foreigners is very low.

The Federal Council will have to present a report explaining the reasons for this phenomenon.

Given diverse laws that regulate naturallisation procedures on cantonal level, “it will not be easy to fulfill this mandate,” Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter pointed out.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why so many foreigners in Switzerland skip naturalisation?

Calls for speed limit on Swiss motorways to be reduced

Switzerland’s Transport and Environment Association (ATE) is pushing for a lower speed limit on the nation’s highways — from the current 120 km/h to 100 km/h.

The reason is that this measure “could significantly reduce traffic fuel requirements. A positive side effect would be the resulting reduction in CO2 emissions. Fuel reserves would be preserved and the likelihood of a shortage would be reduced”, ATE said in a press release on Tuesday.

Such a measure would have to be decided in the parliament, however.

READ MORE: ‘Clean the car’ – What you need to know about Swiss vehicle inspection rules

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Higher healthcare premiums, pensions adapted to inflation, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 27 September 2022 08:27 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Sharp increase in insurance premiums to be announced

Health Minister Alain Berset is expected to announce the new hikes at a press conference this afternoon.

While the exact increase is not yet known, Santésuisse, the umbrella group for health insurance carriers, predicts that an average hike of 10 percent would be necessary to cover the soaring healthcare costs.

Health spending went up by more than 6 percent, mainly because treatments that could not be carried out in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic had to be postponed to the following year.

The cost of Covid tests and vaccination has also increased the per-capita health spending.

READ MORE: How spiralling costs are jeopardising Switzerland’s healthcare system

MPs approve cost-cutting measures

On Monday, the Council of States decided to fully adapt old-age AHV / AVS pensions to inflation.

And if the increase in cost is 2 percent higher in the course of one year, pensions will have to be adjusted accordingly.

The measure, already previously approved by the National Council, is intended to help low and middle-income households to cope with inflation, rising healthcare premiums, and higher fuel and energy prices.

READ MORE: ‘Extraordinary measures’: What could Switzerland do to ease soaring cost of living?

Online comparator of fuel prices will see the light of day

Even though the Federal Council opposes this move, the MPs have voted on Monday to accept the creation of an app helping motorists to find cheapest gasoline prices at stations in their area.

Deputies have been urging the government to launch such an app, but the Federal Council .refused, noting that while energy prices have indeed soared in the past months, inflation in Switzerland “remains moderate compared to other countries”.

READ MORE: Why the Swiss government doesn’t want a fuel-comparison app
 

Switzerland’s first dating platform for anti-vaxxers launched

Though the anti-vaccination faction has not been as vociferous in Switzerland lately as during the pandemic, they have now launched a dating site for like-minded people.

The only criteria to join the site — which already has 1,200 members — is to oppose the “Covid gene therapy” and be vaccination-free.

The website states it is used for “charitable and idealistic purposes” and promotes “the holistic development of people and nature”.

Expect colder, wetter weather this week

Starting today and continuing for the next few days, the forecast calls for tempratures ranging from 12C to 14C in much of the country, as well as intermittent rain and wind.

The snow line will drop to 1,400 metres.

The coming days will bring an active cold front with rain and a surge of even cooler air, meteorologists say.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS