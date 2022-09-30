For members
QUALITY OF LIFE
ANALYSIS: Is the quality of life really that high in Switzerland?
Switzerland, as well as some of its cities, regularly appear in international surveys among the nations with the highest quality of life. Why is this so?
Published: 30 September 2022 13:36 CEST
Jumping for joy: life in Switzerland is (mostly) good. Photo by Peter Conlan on Unsplash
MILITARY
EXPLAINED: Why does neutral Switzerland need an army?
Given that Switzerland has not fought in any wars since the mid-19th century, the question about why the neutral country needs an active military is a legitimate one.
Published: 28 September 2022 16:46 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments