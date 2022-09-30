Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Switzerland ranked the world’s most innovative country, developments on the job market, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 30 September 2022 07:53 CEST
Updated: 30 September 2022 09:19 CEST
Switzerland will go vegetarian for a day tomorrow. Photo by Anna Pelzer on Unsplash

Switzerland gets one more honour

After being named the Best Country in the World by US News & World Report this week, Switzerland also won the title of the world’s most innovative nation on Thursday.

This title is bestowed each year by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a United Nations agency headquartered in Geneva.

Switzerland is not exactly a newcomer to this index, having been chosen for the top spot among more than 130 countries for the 12th consecutive year.

Switzerland tops the ranking because “it leads globally in innovation outputs, and specifically in patents by origin, software spending, and high-tech manufacturing”, WIPO said.

READ MORE: Switzerland ranked ‘best country’ in the world
 

Swiss job market still going strong

New data from Michael Page recruitment agency indicates that jobs are plentiful in Switzerland: 15.6 percent more now than at the same time in 2021.

The strongest increase — 16.7 percent — is reported in the Lake Geneva region, which encompasses Geneva and Vaud.

In terms of jobs, the biggest demand is in the social sector, where the number of job listings has gone up by 48.2 percent.

Next is banking (40.3 percent), followed by administrative positions (37.2). 

Not surprisingly, demand in the energy sector also went up — by 22.8 percent.

Mortgage rates have gone up in Switzerland

The rates have risen sharply since the Swiss National Bank (SNB) increased the key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points on Friday.

New 10-year fixed mortgages, the most popular in Switzerland, saw their rates rise to 3.21 percent, against 2.94 percent in mid-June, according to a new study by Comparis price comparison site.

Rates on other terms also rose, with the five-year mortgage now at 3.0 percent from 2.54 in June. As for the 15-year mortgage, it reached 3.39 percent, compared to the 3.06 percent three months ago.

“The SNB’s decision to raise key interest rates took the markets by surprise”, said Leo Hug, Comparis’ money expert.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What the steep rise in Swiss interest rates could mean for you

Switzerland to go vegetarian tomorrow

On October 1st, the country will be celebrating the “Swisstainable Veggie Day”, with numerous restaurants throughout Switzerland offering “varied and creative” vegetarian meals on this day.

The vegetarian-only menu will also be served to Business Class passengers on board SWISS and Edelweiss planes, and all McDonald’s restaurants will also have only no-meat dishes on this day.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Another way to cut healthcare proposed, Switzerland ranks as the "best country in the world", and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 29 September 2022 07:43 CEST
Non-emergency treatments raise the cost of healthcare

The Federal Council has recently issued its recommendations on curbing the spiralling costs of healthcare, and MPs are discussing the ways to keep expenses under control as well.

One of the many reasons for high costs is that many people use hospital emergency services for minor injuries or trivial symptoms.

According to Martin Kuhn, managing director of Regio-144 emergency transport, the number of minor cases for which the ambulance service is called is increasing sharply.

“Non-serious hospital emergencies contribute to high costs and premium growth,” said Matthias Müller, spokesperson for Santésuisse, an umbrella group for insurance companies.

Both suggest that in order to stem the sharp rise in healthcare costs, people who use emergency resources unnecessarily should pay for the service out of their own pocket, rather than have it billed to insurance companies.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How Switzerland wants to cut soaring healthcare costs
 

Home working could be back this winter

Working from home became a widespread practice during the Covid pandemic but now a number of Swiss employers are considering this option again — though for a different reason.

In order to save on heating fuel, as urged by the government, some companies, including Novartis, are looking into the possibility of “leaving employees at home”, and making them work remotely.

This would save energy in the long run, as the web platforms used by companies for their work activities would use less electricity compared to the physical sites.

READ MORE: Swiss employers to reinstate working from home in winter in event of gas shortages

Switzerland ranked ‘Best Country in the World

This may come as no surprise to those familiar with various international rankings and have seen Switzerland get high scores numerous times in the past.

Now the new US News & World Report has also ranked Switzerland the ‘best in the world’ in 2022.

The reason for the top position, according to the Report, is that Switzerland has “low unemployment, a skilled labour force and one of the highest gross domestic products per capita in the world. The country’s strong economy is powered by low corporate tax rates, a highly-developed service sector, and a high-tech manufacturing industry”.

Out of 10 criteria on which countries were rated, Switzerland got 100 points (out of 100 maximum) for its business sense, also ranking high (96.7) for quality of life.

Switzerland should better promote its languages, Council of Europe says

French and German should be  promoted more in Swiss cantons where they are non-official languages, while Italian and Romansh need to be pushed more in economic and social life, according to a report released by the Council of Europe on Wednesday.

The report also welcomes “the financial assistance provided by the federal authorities to the bilingual cantons of Bern/Berne, Fribourg/Freiburg, Graubünden/Grischun/Grigioni and Valais/Wallis for their measures in connection with multilingualism” .

READ MORE: How did Switzerland become a country with four languages?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

