Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Indoor heating in Switzerland may lead to legal problems, Geneva considers right to vote for foreigners and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 3 October 2022 08:44 CEST
MPs are not happy with cheaper meat. Photo by Changyoung Koh on Unsplash

Less heating in dwellings may cause a legal problem

While the government has recommended that temperature in rented apartments be lowered to 19C to save energy, this measure may not be feasible from a legal standpoint.

In a letter addressed to the Federal Council, the Swiss Association for the Real Estate Economy pointed out that many tenants will file a complaint if their accommodation is too cold, in which case they will be entitled to reduction in rent.

As for the Swiss Tenants Association (ASLOCA), it said that the temperature of 19C is “not acceptable”, especially for the elderly, vulnerable and sick.

READ MORE: Why you may be entitled to a rent reduction in Switzerland – and how to get it

Geneva could grant its foreigners the right to vote

Geneva’s voters will go to the polls to decide whether foreign residents can vote on the cantonal level. The canton has the highest proportion of foreigners in the country — about 40 percent.

The Council of State has accepted the initiative spearheaded by trade unions and various associations to grant the right to vote and stand as a candidate for foreigners who have resided in Geneva for at least eight years. The date of the referendum has not yet been set.

However, unlike some other cantons which allow only C-permit holders to vote, Geneva’s initiative calls for any foreigner — whether a permanent resident or asylum seeker — to have this right, as long as the eight-year residency requirement is met.

Thomas Vanek, who represents the left alliance in the Geneva parliament, said such an all-inclusive approach is important because “most of the debates are done at the cantonal level. And when you have 40 percent of the people residing in the canton who are excluded from political debate, that’s a problem”.

READ MORE: Where in Switzerland can foreigners vote?
 

Switzerland could avoid recession

There is some positive news for Switzerland on the economy front.

While recession will likely impact neighbour countries this winter, Switzerland is expected to be spared, experts say.

The reason is that Switzerland is “better equipped” to withstand the economic crisis.

“We believe that we can avoid a severe recession,” said Eric Scheidegger, chief economist and peputy director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

Some MPs want to ban advertising for cheap meat

A number of Swiss supermarkets are selling meat at reduced prices, but while consumers might be happy about this development, farmers and elected officials are not. 

“These exorbitant discounts send the wrong signal. It is not fair to sell a high-value food like meat for a low price”, according to MP Markus Ritter, who is also  president of the Swiss Farmers’ Union.

Another deputy, Kilian Baumann, argues that  “the dumping of meat prices, often foreign, is to the detriment of local farmers”.

He has asked the Federal Council to intervene and is also urging retailers to refrain from such practices.

The Federal Council will examine the complaints and present various options in a report.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Switzerland ranked the world’s most innovative country, developments on the job market, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 30 September 2022 07:53 CEST
Updated: 30 September 2022 09:19 CEST
Switzerland gets one more honour

After being named the Best Country in the World by US News & World Report this week, Switzerland also won the title of the world’s most innovative nation on Thursday.

This title is bestowed each year by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), a United Nations agency headquartered in Geneva.

Switzerland is not exactly a newcomer to this index, having been chosen for the top spot among more than 130 countries for the 12th consecutive year.

Switzerland tops the ranking because “it leads globally in innovation outputs, and specifically in patents by origin, software spending, and high-tech manufacturing”, WIPO said.

READ MORE: Switzerland ranked ‘best country’ in the world
 

Swiss job market still going strong

New data from Michael Page recruitment agency indicates that jobs are plentiful in Switzerland: 15.6 percent more now than at the same time in 2021.

The strongest increase — 16.7 percent — is reported in the Lake Geneva region, which encompasses Geneva and Vaud.

In terms of jobs, the biggest demand is in the social sector, where the number of job listings has gone up by 48.2 percent.

Next is banking (40.3 percent), followed by administrative positions (37.2). 

Not surprisingly, demand in the energy sector also went up — by 22.8 percent.

Mortgage rates have gone up in Switzerland

The rates have risen sharply since the Swiss National Bank (SNB) increased the key interest rate by 0.75 percentage points on Friday.

New 10-year fixed mortgages, the most popular in Switzerland, saw their rates rise to 3.21 percent, against 2.94 percent in mid-June, according to a new study by Comparis price comparison site.

Rates on other terms also rose, with the five-year mortgage now at 3.0 percent from 2.54 in June. As for the 15-year mortgage, it reached 3.39 percent, compared to the 3.06 percent three months ago.

“The SNB’s decision to raise key interest rates took the markets by surprise”, said Leo Hug, Comparis’ money expert.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What the steep rise in Swiss interest rates could mean for you

Switzerland to go vegetarian tomorrow

On October 1st, the country will be celebrating the “Swisstainable Veggie Day”, with numerous restaurants throughout Switzerland offering “varied and creative” vegetarian meals on this day.

The vegetarian-only menu will also be served to Business Class passengers on board SWISS and Edelweiss planes, and all McDonald’s restaurants will also have only no-meat dishes on this day.

