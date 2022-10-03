For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Indoor heating in Switzerland may lead to legal problems, Geneva considers right to vote for foreigners and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 3 October 2022 08:44 CEST
MPs are not happy with cheaper meat. Photo by Changyoung Koh on Unsplash
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Switzerland ranked the world’s most innovative country, developments on the job market, and other news in our roundup on Friday.
Published: 30 September 2022 07:53 CEST
Updated: 30 September 2022 09:19 CEST
Updated: 30 September 2022 09:19 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments