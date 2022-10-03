For members
TRAVEL NEWS
What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Switzerland?
If you are coming to Switzerland as a tourist, you can’t overstay your welcome. But rules differ depending on where you live.
Published: 3 October 2022 13:29 CEST
Tourists are allowed to visit long enough to take stunning photos of Swiss scenery. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
SWISS pilots threaten an October strike action
The Swiss pilots’ union could go on strike during Switzerland’s busy autumn holiday period.
Published: 19 September 2022 10:35 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments