COMPARE: What is the best season to visit Switzerland?

To visit or not to visit Switzerland isn’t the question to ask, but when you should see the country. Writer Lily Töngi-Andrews brings the highlights and how to best enjoy each month.

Published: 4 October 2022 13:11 CEST
Switzerland is beautiful all year round (Photo by Kevin Schmid on Unsplash)

Every season in this landlocked country has different activities, colours and charm; Switzerland is picturesque all year round. The postcards are accurate and show that the seasons may change how the landscape looks, but what doesn’t change is the enjoyment and experiences that can be encountered all year round.

Warm sunny summer or cold, snowy winter, fresh, colourful spring or cooler golden autumn – the allure is tangible. Now it is up to you to choose what season or temperature you prefer or wish to experience.

Here are the highlights of each season:

Autumn – September to November

  • The leaves, the leaves, the colour of the leaves. Dappled with yellows, reds and oranges, the mountainsides, forests, cities and villages turn their colours to golden hues. View this foliage map to find the most colourful.
  • The weather is cooling, the trees are stunning and the summer crowds have started to dissipate or have already left. But, perhaps best of all: things get cheaper.
  • Wine season has begun as grapes are harvested and the numerous vineyard walks are both educational and tasty. With the recent hot summer, a good harvest and excellent wine are expected this year in the six wine regions of Switzerland.
  • Swiss parks are ready to be discovered and Autumn is a wonderful time to go hiking on the many trails that crisscross the country.
  • Witness a famous Alpabzug (Alpine descent), when cows that have been in the mountains for the summer pastures are brought home to their barns in the valleys for winter.
  • Oktoberfests also take place in Switzerland and the top ones can be found in Zürich, Lucerne, Winterthur, Baden, Züri-Wiesn and Wädenswil.

Mountains are in Switzerland’s DNA. Image by Jörg Vieli from Pixabay

Winter – December to February

  • Sparkling days and shimmering nights can be expected wherever it snows. It can also snow in the cities and towns, which adds a fairy-tale appeal. 
  • Not only can you partake in the traditional skiing and snowboarding, but there are also myriad other activities for the coldest season of the year: snowshoe hiking, winter walking, nighttime tobogganing, sledding, dogsledding and cross-country skiing. Check out where you can go here.
  • There are christmas markets galore and it is almost impossible to name the best: Basel, Zürich, and Bern are at the top of a neverending array.
  • Winter rail journeys include the Bernina and Glacier Express and the magical Grand Train Tour of Switzerland – all the superlatives in the dictionary cannot do justice to these trips.
  • Ice-skate on natural ice rinks as the lakes freeze over – well-known ones are Davos, Katzensee outside of Zürich and Lac de Joux in Jura.
  • Raclette, Fondue, Marroni (chestnuts) and Glühwein (mulled wine) are on the streets and in the restaurants to eat and drink until your heart is content.
  • Thermal baths are ready to keep you warmed on wintry days. Suggestions: Mineralbad & Spa Rigi Kaltbad, Dampfbad Basel, Panorama Resort & Spa.
  • Wander the streets of cities and villages decorated all wondrous and Christmassy. Montreux, Basel, Zurich and Bern are particularly beautiful and there are also magical light festivals.

Spring brings warmer temperatures to Switzerland (Photo by Nadine Marfurt on Unsplash)

Spring – March to May

  • Wildflowers are blooming the colours of the rainbow in the lush valleys and mountains. Spring has sprung and the cows are heading up the mountains.
  • Ski & snowboard tourists have left and the summer crowd haven’t arrived. Therefore, accommodation and travel are cheaper as the resorts are often closed.
  • Hiking is worthwhile with lower temperatures and trails are clear of snow up to 2000m. However, the peaks are still snow-capped and enchanting – Mount Rigi Panorama Trail, Berggasthaus Aescher – cliff restaurant or walk part of the Swiss Path and see where the Swiss Confederation began.
  • As the snow melt,s waterfalls are plentiful and the vision and sound of icy water gushing down the mountains are impressive. However, beware of flash flooding. Check out Waterfalls in Switzerland.
  • Mountain biking is perfect for spring weather and you won’t believe how many trails and tracks there are for enduro, all mountain, tour and e-mountain biking for beginners to advanced riders in every canton.
  • City and village tours and lake and river walks at this temperate time are just right, not too cold and not too hot. Check out Ballenberg if you want to see traditional Swiss life all in one place.
  • Eleven hours of daylight, mountain areas are still cold with chilly nights but be warned: there can be lots of rain.

Enjoy lakes and river during Switzerland’s hot summers (Photo by Kai Pilger on Unsplash)

Summer – June to August

  • Summer is high season and has the most crowds, travel is expensive and resorts are open and full, so make sure you book well in advance.
  • Summer also means an abundance of outdoor festivals. They are everywhere: in the cities, in the mountains and by the lakeshores. There is an electic choice including music and art, food and drink, cultural and historical and film.
  • For the adventurous, cable cars are open so you can get to the top of the mountains for hiking, paragliding, bunjee jumping, rope parks and toboggan runs.
  • If it is hot, and it can get hot hot, it’s another reason to escape to the mountains as there is still snow in some areas all year round, but it can get crowded. Summer snow can be found at Titlis, Jungfraujoch, Zermatt/Matterhorn and Saas Fee.
  • On the lakes are pedalos, SUPs (stand-up paddleboards) and innumerable cruises, including paddle-steamers, sailing and panoramic sightseeing.
  • Around the lakes, there are options for skating, picnics, restaurants and Badis/Lidos (outdoor pools that can also be found near rivers). Or just wander around and look up at the postcard scenery.
  • Escape the heat and visit world-renowned museums and art galleries. Some of the most visited are FIFA Museum, Technorama, Transport Museum of Switzerland, Kunsthaus Zürich and Paul Klee Center, just to start with. Switzerland has a vast choice, with over 900 art galleries and museums.
  • Fifteen hours of sunlight to enjoy as much as possible in a day.

Personal factors will play a role in choosing a time of year to visit: travelling with children in school holidays, crowds or no crowds, adventure or culture, active or chilled, hot or cold, sun or snow, a preference of colour – the choices are neverending.

What isn’t a problem is that there is always something to do, and many activities can be mixed and matched all year round. So, in the end, every season is viable and worth a visit.

Unplugged: Five of the best digital detox breaks in Switzerland

Do you find yourself itching to check your emails, scroll through Instagram, or reply to yet another text? Then perhaps you are ready to digitally detox. Here are the five best tech-free stays in Switzerland.

Published: 31 August 2022 09:54 CEST
Since the concept was first introduced by former tech geeks Levi Felix and Brooke Dean in 2012, thousands of tech-addled people worldwide have been inspired to connect by disconnecting from technology.

Here are five of the best tech-free stays in Switzerland:

Hotel Rosenlaui

If you’ve always fancied a trip back in time, then the highly popular Hotel Rosenlaui may be the right fit for you. After all, the hotel counts many famous writers, including Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Johann Goethe, Mark Twain, Leo Tolstoy, and Friedrich Nietzsche, among its visitors.

Located in the middle of nowhere – as a former guest described it rather aptly – this charming hotel has upheld its traditions since it was built in 1771. While Rosenlaui maintains a strict no smartphone, laptop or photo policy in its public areas, its limited mobile phone reception will make even the most tech-obsessed guests give up the plight to connect to the outer world and propel them to soak in the magnificent views of the Bernese Alps.

Indoors, the hotel’s atmospheric salons offer a variety of books and board games while encouraging conversations between guests. Perfect for rainy days!

www.rosenlaui.ch

Somarelli

In the mood for a vacation with animals at heart? Ticino’s Valle di Blenio offers tourists a different relaxation method: hiking with goats and donkeys.

In 2014, Susanne Bigler Gloor, a former board member of a major bank, combined her passion for people with her love for animals and specialised in human-animal interactions. Hence, Somarelli was born.

Free from push notifications and pop-up messages, Somarelli allows travellers to switch off from everyday life and find solace in this oasis of calm in the midst of different kinds of animals. Trekkers can hop on the back of a mule or walk beside an alpaca at a leisurely pace, adapting to the rhythm of their four-legged companion and becoming one with nature.

www.somarelli.ch

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kloster Disentis (@klosterdisentis)

 
Benediktinerkloster Disentis

This 8th-century Benedictine monastery is the ideal getaway for those on the lookout for something a little more unconventional. The abbey is presumed to have been founded in 614, only to be destroyed by the Pannonian Avars in 670 and then rebuilt and dedicated to Saint Martin in 711.

Refurbished in the Baroque style around the end of the 17th century, the monastery is host to the Klosterkirche St. Martin and the Marienkirche, where visitors are welcome to participate in daily public prayers alongside the monks to get connected to peace and solitude.

Throughout the rest of the day, vacationers can meet up at the Stiva Sogn Placi for a meal and some casual exchange, visit the monastery’s very own museum (a real treasure trove!), or browse its vast library packed with travel books urging holidaymakers to explore the surrounding Surselva valley.

Whether it’s a short- or long-term trip, staying in a monastery is surely an experience for mind, body, and soul.

https://www.kloster-disentis.ch

Hotel Simmenfälle

If you long for peace, tranquillity, and a completely Wi-Fi-free break, you’re at the right address. The Hotel Simmenfälle is located at the back of the Lenk in the Simmental – the valley of the Simme river – and not only is the nearest mobile phone mast four kilometres away, but the hotel also has electromagnetically shielded rooms for guests who suffer from the health consequences of excessive mobile phone use.

Electronic devices, such as smartphones, iPads, laptops, smartwatches and even baby monitors, are not permitted on its premises. Guests (and staff!) are strongly encouraged to relax (or work) in flight mode. Instead, visitors can take a dip in a romantic wood-fired hot tub overlooking the Simmerfall or enjoy a quirky dinner inside a caravan.

www.simmenfaelle.ch

Valbella Resort

We’re all too aware that raising a child, rewarding as it may be, is not the easiest task on hand and in today’s rapidly evolving technology landscape, even children aren’t exempt from falling victim to tech overuse.

Luckily, the Valbella Resort in Graubünden has a range of activities for young minds to remedy just that. While parents enjoy their well-deserved breaks away from the digital demands of the modern world, their children can attend the hotel’s Waldkindergarten – sans electronic toys and smartphones – where they learn to read animal tracks, find secret paths, and recite stories around the campfire.

Outside of summer, kids can solve riddles as part of an adventure game, build a LEGO fortress at the Kid’s Inn, play pool, or take part in numerous outdoor activities.

Adults are also encouraged to be one with nature and have a go at Nordic walking, take a bike tour, try ChiYoga, or – for the seriously tech-exhausted – attend a stress reduction course on site.

www.valbellaresort.ch

