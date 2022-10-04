For members
DISCOVER SWITZERLAND
COMPARE: What is the best season to visit Switzerland?
To visit or not to visit Switzerland isn’t the question to ask, but when you should see the country. Writer Lily Töngi-Andrews brings the highlights and how to best enjoy each month.
Published: 4 October 2022 13:11 CEST
Unplugged: Five of the best digital detox breaks in Switzerland
Do you find yourself itching to check your emails, scroll through Instagram, or reply to yet another text? Then perhaps you are ready to digitally detox. Here are the five best tech-free stays in Switzerland.
Published: 31 August 2022 09:54 CEST
