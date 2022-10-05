How people in Switzerland can save money on healthcare

Much has been said about Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance, most of it about its high — and continually growing — costs.
Premiums will likely rise by an average of 5 percent in the fall, and many people could even see their rates soar by more than 10 percent in 2023 — the sharpest hike in premiums in 20 years.
According to online comparator Comparis, almost 900,000 people in Switzerland could save at least 40 percent of their health insurance premiums in 2023.
Savings are possible by switching to one of the cheapest insurers, by increasing the deductible rate or by opting for another model of insurance with their current health insurance fund, Comparis said on Tuesday.
Premiums are going up even for cheaper insurers
“However, the politically enforced, excessive reserve reduction at the health insurers has led to the fact that even low-cost health insurers had to increase their premiums strongly,” said Comparis health insurance expert Felix Schneuwly.
Because of that, the difference in premiums between companies has decreased, and fewer insured persons can save money by changing companies. Last year, the savings potential of 40 percent or more applied to 1.1 million people.
The amount of the savings vary depending on the policyholder’s place of residence because cantons determine rates.
However, in a previous study, Comparis calculated that over ten years, people living in Zurich could have saved 33,396 francs in premium costs and for those living in Bern, this amount is 30,064.
Lausanne residents could cut costs by 36,494 francs over ten years, 31, 032 in Geneva and 33,490 in Basel-City.
