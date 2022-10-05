Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

HEALTH INSURANCE

How people in Switzerland can save money on healthcare

Nearly 900,000 Swiss could save up to 40 percent of their health insurance premiums in 2023. Here's how.

Published: 5 October 2022 12:43 CEST
How people in Switzerland can save money on healthcare
How can you save money on health insurance in Switzerland? (Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash)

Much has been said about Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance, most of it about its high — and continually growing — costs.

Premiums will likely rise by an average of 5 percent in the fall, and many people could even see their rates soar by more than 10 percent in 2023 — the sharpest hike in premiums in 20 years.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why do Swiss healthcare premiums vary so much per canton?

According to online comparator Comparis, almost 900,000 people in Switzerland could save at least 40 percent of their health insurance premiums in 2023.

Savings are possible by switching to one of the cheapest insurers, by increasing the deductible rate or by opting for another model of insurance with their current health insurance fund, Comparis said on Tuesday.

Premiums are going up even for cheaper insurers

“However, the politically enforced, excessive reserve reduction at the health insurers has led to the fact that even low-cost health insurers had to increase their premiums strongly,” said Comparis health insurance expert Felix Schneuwly.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Why are Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise?

Because of that, the difference in premiums between companies has decreased, and fewer insured persons can save money by changing companies. Last year, the savings potential of 40 percent or more applied to 1.1 million people.

The amount of the savings vary depending on the policyholder’s place of residence because cantons determine rates.

However, in a previous study, Comparis calculated that over ten years, people living in Zurich could have saved 33,396 francs in premium costs and for those living in Bern, this amount is 30,064.

Lausanne residents could cut costs by 36,494 francs over ten years, 31, 032 in Geneva and 33,490 in Basel-City.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

HEALTH INSURANCE

EXPLAINED: Why do Swiss healthcare premiums vary so much per canton?

Switzerland’s health insurance scheme is not only expensive, but its structure is far from simple, especially when it comes to premiums.

Published: 28 September 2022 13:18 CEST
EXPLAINED: Why do Swiss healthcare premiums vary so much per canton?

If you come from a country with a public (that is, government-sponsored) healthcare, as much of the European Union is, Switzerland’s system may leave you perplexed.

It is fundamentally different in that it is not tax-based or financed by employers, but rather by individuals themselves.

Everyone must have a basic health insurance coverage — KVG in German and LaMal in French and Italian — and purchase it from one of dozens of private carriers.

READ MORE: How is Swiss healthcare system different from the rest of Europe?

So far it doesn’t sound too complex, but the plot thickens.

The quality or the span of the basic healthcare is not in question — it includes coverage for illness, hospitalisation, medications, tests, maternity, physical therapy, preventive care, and many other treatments.

The problem is the cost, which has risen over the past 20 years at twice the rate of economic growth, resulting in health insurance premiums that are 90 percent higher today than in 2002.

This has become even clearer on Tuesday, when Health Minister Alain Berset announced that premiums will jump by 6.6 percent on average in 2023 — the sharpest hike in two decades.

While premiums will go up throughout Switzerland, residents of some cantons will have to pay more for healthcare than their counterparts in others.

The highest, above-national-average premiums will hit Neuchâtel (+9.5 percent), Appenzell Innerrhoden (9.3 percent), and Ticino (9.2 percent).

Residents of Zurich will see their premiums increase by 7 percent.

In Vaud and Valais, the rates will hover just below the national average, at 6.1 percent, and in Bern by 6.4 percent. Geneva and Basel, on the other hand, will see their premiums rise by a relatively ‘low’ 4.2 and 3.6 percent, respectively.

READ MORE: Which Swiss cantons will see the biggest increase in health insurance premiums?

Why doesn’t Switzerland have national health premiums — the same across all cantons?

The reason is the decentralised system of government, under which cantons wield a lot of power.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland’s cantons are so powerful

In terms of healthcare, responsibilities are divided between the federal and cantonal authorities.

The federal government regulates financing of the health system, ensures the quality of care, as well as safety of drugs and medical devices, and promotes research and training.

It also supervises dozens of private carriers to ensure that they comply with the federal KVG / LaMal law, which prohibits discrimination based on age or health status, withholding necessary treatments, and other provisions guaranteeing that every policyholder gets the same quality of care.

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) is also responsible for approving premiums.

Cantons, on the other hand, are responsible for designing health care policies on their territories, licensing medical providers, coordinating hospital services, and setting healthcare premiums.

Why do the rates vary so significantly among cantons?

The reason is that cantons have different health infrastructure and levels of government funding.

Demographics and statistics also play a role: health premiums in cantons with younger and healthier population will be lower than in those with higher incidence of disease, and older, chronically ill people.

But the mere fact of living in a particular canton doesn’t necessarily mean premiums will be the same for everyone: cantons can also be divided into zones with different premiums.

The government “divides larger cantons, within which costs vary widely, into two or three premium regions”, according to FOPH. “It also determines the maximum permissible differences in premiums between regions”. 

For instance, communes in the cantons of Bern, Graubünden, Lucerne, St. Gallen and Zurich are assigned to three different premium regions. The cantons of Basel-Country, Fribourg, Schaffhausen, Ticino, Vaud and Valais each have two premium regions.

Does this mean you can only be treated in your own canton / region of residence?

It all depends on what kind of medical help you are seeking.

For instance, if, for whatever reason you want to consult a doctor or get an elective surgery in another canton, your health insurance will not totally cover the costs.

KVG / LaMal will only pay for treatment (both outpatient and in-hospital) in the canton where the patient lives.

However, this rule applies only to non-urgent situations; emergency cases are treated differently.

If you injure yourself skiing or require urgent surgery while visiting another canton and can’t be easily transferred to a hospital close to your home, then your insurance will cover all the the costs of medical treatment.

“In an emergency, you can go to any hospital in Switzerland”, FOPH said, adding that it must be an authorised public health facility, rather than a private clinic, which in principle is not covered by the basic insurance, but only by supplemental coverage.

READ MORE: Will my Swiss health insurance cover treatment in another canton?

SHOW COMMENTS