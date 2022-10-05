For members
MOVING TO SWITZERLAND
Seven tips to help you settle in Switzerland
Despite its many advantages - safety, education, and low taxes, to name but a few, Switzerland can be a tricky place for immigrants to navigate. Here are a few tips to help make you feel like a local rather than just a visitor.
Published: 5 October 2022 14:09 CEST
MOVING TO SWITZERLAND
‘Peaceful coexistence’: How one Swiss canton helps foreign citizens integrate
Switzerland is a country with many immigrants, but not necessarily an easy place to integrate. One canton has an integration program that helps immigrants learn about the country and make local friends, as writer Ashley Franzen experienced.
Published: 3 October 2022 11:49 CEST
Updated: 3 October 2022 14:12 CEST
Updated: 3 October 2022 14:12 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments