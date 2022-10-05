Read news from:
Austria
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Covid cases are increasing substantially, prices are not falling despite lower inflation, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 5 October 2022 08:27 CEST
Zurich Airport is the best in Europe. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Covid cases are rising significantly

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced on Tuesday that 25,134 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Switzerland in the past seven days — 49.4 percent more that at the same time last week.

This is in line with predictions that another Covid wave will hit Switzerland during the fall and winter.

To curb the number of new infections, Switzerland will roll out a new version of the Moderna vaccine on October 10th, which should better target Omicron and its subvariants.

READ MORE: OUTLOOK: Could Switzerland introduce Covid rules this autumn?

Inflation in Switzerland is down, but impact on prices not yet seen

Swiss inflation fell slightly in September, from 3.4 to 3.3 percent, but except for the price of gasoline, other costs have not gone down.

“Inflation fell, but the consumer price index did not decline”, according to Sergio Rossi, economist and professor at the University of Fribourg.

“In other words, prices continue to rise, just not as much as previously”.

And Swiss consumers should not see any relief on the price front any time soon. “The upward trend will will continue, at least until the end of the year, or even until the summer of 2023”, he said.

READ MORE: Pasta up by 13 percent: How food and energy prices in Switzerland are rising

The best airport in Europe is Swiss

For the 19th consecutive year, Zurich Airport has received the World Travel Award for Best European Airport.

The ranking is based on customer satisfaction, as well as the quality standards of the products and services offered at and around the airport.

To maintain its standing, the airport is planning new infrastructure, including a new baggage sorting facility and the renovation of part of the airport’s shopping area.

Switzerland’s other international airports, Geneva and Basel, were not part of the ranking.

Research: To save energy, we must live in smaller dwellings

To reduce the use of (and need for) energy, we have to “seriously change our habits” and  learn to live in smaller spaces, researchers from the Federal Polytechnic Institute of Lausanne (EPFL) say.

This would cut energy costs both in terms of electricity and heating.

However, this could be difficult to achieve as homeowners and tenants in Switzerland want larger dwellings, which inevitably leads to higher energy consumption.

Therefore, “promoting the environmental awareness among those people is essential but difficult to implement”, the study found.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Swiss pensioners are getting poorer, proposals for Swiss patients to be treated in France, and other news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 4 October 2022 08:42 CEST
Inflation weighs on Swiss retirement assets

Coupled with relatively low interest rates, the 3.3-percent inflation rate is having a major impact on Swiss occupational pension funds, causing them to shrink by 2 percent.

Overall, purchasing power of pensions is falling and retirees risk losing a whole month’s income; an average retired  couple could lose between 450 and 500 francs, or 8 percent of their pensions, in purchasing power.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s retirees risk losing a whole month’s pension
 

And there is more bad news for the elderly…

More Swiss seniors are living in poverty

A new study by Pro Senectute organisation for the elderly reveals that over 300,000 seniors in Switzerland are poor, receiving only 2,500 a month to live on.

Regionally, most of them are in Ticino, where 30 percent of pensioners are living in poverty.

On the the other hand, in Basel only 6 percent of seniors are considered poor —the lowest rate in the country, the study found.

READ MORE: MYTHBUSTER: Yes, Switzerland does have people living in poverty

MP suggests Swiss patients should be treated in France

As the costs of healthcare are soaring in Switzerland, MP Philippe Nantermod proposes that residents who live near the French border — for instance, in Geneva, Vaud, and Jura — undergo medical treatment in France, where it is cheaper, and that Swiss insurance should pay for it.

Santésuisse, an umbrella group for health insurance companies, supports this move.

 “It would put  less pressure on the [Swiss] system”, said Christophe Kaempf, spokesperson for the group.

For instance, patients living near the border could consult a French doctor and could buy generic drugs for half the price in France”, he said.

“However, we must ensure that the services there are of equal quality to what we have in Switzerland”. 

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How Switzerland wants to cut soaring healthcare costs

Temperatures will exceed 20 degrees this week

After falling down sharply in the past few days, with cold and rain prevailing in much of Switzerland, the sun and higher temperatures are making their comeback this week, according to Nicolas Borgognon, meteorologist at MeteoNews

Temperatures will exceed 20C, reaching 23-24C on Wednesday, he said.

The weather will remain mild until this weekend, when “a possible return of showers is expected”.

But “temperatures will remain above seasonal averages until next Sunday”,  Borgognon said.

