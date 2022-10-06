For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Geneva is facing a strike, over 100 types of medications to become scarce, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.
Published: 6 October 2022 08:37 CEST
A shortage of some medications is looming in Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Covid cases are increasing substantially, prices are not falling despite lower inflation, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.
Published: 5 October 2022 08:27 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments