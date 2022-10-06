Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Geneva is facing a strike, over 100 types of medications to become scarce, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 6 October 2022 08:37 CEST
A shortage of some medications is looming in Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay

Geneva public workers and bus, tram drivers announce a strike

Public administration employees will go on strike on October 12th — the action which will include public transportation workers as well.

Their unions demand a 5-percent increase in pay to cover the higher cost of living caused by inflation and rising healthcare premiums. 

This would be the first of two strike actions announced for this month — SWISS pilots are also set to strike on October 17th, unless the airline meets their demands before that date.

READ MORE: SWISS pilots threaten an October strike action

Switzerland is facing a drug shortage

The supply of medicines is experiencing increasing problems in Switzerland, according to the Federal Office for Economic Supply (OFAE).

Currently, the supply of 111 life-saving drugs is disrupted, including antibiotics and pain killers, OFAE reports.

The reasons for this range from lack of transport capacity to a shortage of raw materials, linked either directly or indirectly to the war in Ukraine.

The Swiss job market has reached its peak

While still booming, the employment market “appears to have plateaued”, according to the Adecco Group Swiss Job Market Index released on Wednesday.

“Growth in the labour market is starting to stall”, said Yanik Kipfer, Swiss Job Market Monitor.

“The post-Covid bounce-back seems to be over, as international economic uncertainties are putting the brakes on job growth, including in Switzerland.”

However, demand is still high in certain sectors, including mechanics, technicians, and watch industry workers.

“Whether this trend continues will depend on how well companies deal with rising energy costs and a slowing global economy,” said Marcel Keller, Swiss market manager at Adecco. quoted in the document.

Russian deserters could get asylum in Switzerland

Switzerland could grant asylum to Russians who refuse to fight in Ukraine and are deserting abroad but only if they are eligible.

While only 31 have asked for asylum in September, it is more than in previous months, according to State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), with more still expected to apply.

Although conscientious objection — refusal to serve in armed forces on moral grounds — is not a reason for asylum in Switzerland, their request could be granted nevertheless.

“If there is a good chance that they would be drafted into military service if they were returned to Russia, an application for asylum would probably be approved”, said Alberto Achermann, professor of Migration Law at the University of Bern.

“However, if it turns out that someone is not fit for military service and the chance that they would be drafted in Russia is close to zero, the asylum application would probably be rejected and the person returned”

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Covid cases are increasing substantially, prices are not falling despite lower inflation, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 5 October 2022 08:27 CEST
Covid cases are rising significantly

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) announced on Tuesday that 25,134 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Switzerland in the past seven days — 49.4 percent more that at the same time last week.

This is in line with predictions that another Covid wave will hit Switzerland during the fall and winter.

To curb the number of new infections, Switzerland will roll out a new version of the Moderna vaccine on October 10th, which should better target Omicron and its subvariants.

READ MORE: OUTLOOK: Could Switzerland introduce Covid rules this autumn?

Inflation in Switzerland is down, but impact on prices not yet seen

Swiss inflation fell slightly in September, from 3.4 to 3.3 percent, but except for the price of gasoline, other costs have not gone down.

“Inflation fell, but the consumer price index did not decline”, according to Sergio Rossi, economist and professor at the University of Fribourg.

“In other words, prices continue to rise, just not as much as previously”.

And Swiss consumers should not see any relief on the price front any time soon. “The upward trend will will continue, at least until the end of the year, or even until the summer of 2023”, he said.

READ MORE: Pasta up by 13 percent: How food and energy prices in Switzerland are rising

The best airport in Europe is Swiss

For the 19th consecutive year, Zurich Airport has received the World Travel Award for Best European Airport.

The ranking is based on customer satisfaction, as well as the quality standards of the products and services offered at and around the airport.

To maintain its standing, the airport is planning new infrastructure, including a new baggage sorting facility and the renovation of part of the airport’s shopping area.

Switzerland’s other international airports, Geneva and Basel, were not part of the ranking.

Research: To save energy, we must live in smaller dwellings

To reduce the use of (and need for) energy, we have to “seriously change our habits” and  learn to live in smaller spaces, researchers from the Federal Polytechnic Institute of Lausanne (EPFL) say.

This would cut energy costs both in terms of electricity and heating.

However, this could be difficult to achieve as homeowners and tenants in Switzerland want larger dwellings, which inevitably leads to higher energy consumption.

Therefore, “promoting the environmental awareness among those people is essential but difficult to implement”, the study found.

