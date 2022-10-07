For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Six things foreign residents should never do in Switzerland
If you have been living in Switzerland for a while, you know that this a country of rules and regulations (both written and not) that you should never break.
Published: 7 October 2022 14:13 CEST
You should make a frequent use of recycling bins (like these, in Geneva). Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Switzerland ranked ‘best country’ in the world
Switzerland has been placed in top spot in yet another international ranking. But does it deserve such a high score?
Published: 29 September 2022 15:05 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments