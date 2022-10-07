Read news from:
Where is there a foul odour stinking out trains in Switzerland?

Riding Switzerland’s trains is usually not an unpleasant experience, unless you are sitting in one of the FV-Dosto trains, breathing in the smell described as a cross between excrements and rotten eggs.

Published: 7 October 2022 11:22 CEST
Unfortunately, the new models of double-decker trains don't smell of roses. Image by Andi Graf from Pixabay

The new long-distance double-decker trains designed for Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) by a Canadian manufacturer Bombardier, are sleek and modern.

But they have one major problem: as they scenically crisscross the depth and breadth of Switzerland, these trains leave behind an unmistakable stench, which follows the Dosto to all the stations on its route.

As the Blick reported, “after stinking up the platforms of Geneva and Zurich, it is now tracks 31–34 of the Löwenstrasse underground station that stink”. So much so, that the SBB has installed a warning sign telling passengers it has “intensified the cleaning to eliminate the cause [of the stench] as quickly as possible”.

However, despite these efforts, “SBB trains continue to smell of faeces”, the media reports, adding that FV-Dosto double-decker trains “have been stinking for months”.

What is this smell and where does it come from?

When it was first discovered over the summer, the SBB had pinpointed the source of the stench as emanating from the toilets of the new Bombardier trains.

According to Blick, which conducted its own probe into this phenomenon, “modern systems have replaced the old bowls that simply opened onto the track. The wastewater is collected, before the solid components are separated from the liquids. Liquids are discharged after being heated and filtered. The solids are collected, before passing through a bioreactor for treatment with bacteria. And this is where the problem lies”.

While this is an excellent example of investigative journalism, this piece of information doesn’t make riding on these trains any more appealing.

As one passenger tweeted, he has to make a difficult decision each time he takes this double-decker train: whether to sit on the upper deck and experience stronger shaking, or opt for the lower level and be exposed to toilet smells.

While the SBB continues to look for solutions, saying that passengers will have to live with foul odours at least until the end of 2022, elected officials have gotten involved in this issue as well.

“We must ensure that public transport is attractive. This implies that one should not be inconvenienced by such odours”, said MP Marionna Schlatter.

However, another MP, Martin Candinas, points out that deputies should not raise such a stink.

“It is unacceptable for politicians to debate toilets”, he said. “This is the responsibility of the SBB”.

What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Switzerland?

If you are coming to Switzerland as a tourist, you can’t overstay your welcome. But rules differ depending on where you live.

Published: 3 October 2022 13:29 CEST
Switzerland’s tourism authorities are bending backwards to attract foreign visitors to visit the country.

This is evident from these two messages that the (retiring) tennis champ Roger Federer made with his famous friends:

The extent to which Switzerland depends on tourist revenue became clear during the Covid pandemic when borders closed and the hospitality sector slowed down to the point of almost shutting down completely.

However, this doesn’t mean that tourists can remain here for as long as they like.

These are the rules

Visitors (as opposed to permanent residents or others who have some kind of official status in Switzerland such as a long-stay visa), can only remain in the country for 90 days. 

It doesn’t matter whether the person visits from a Schengen nation or a third country, and whether they need a visa to enter Switzerland or not — the 90-day rule is the same for everyone.

There are, however, some differences, based on the person’s country of residence.

If you live in a EU / EFTA state and want to remain in Switzerland longer than three months, you must apply for a residence permit at the Population Registry Office in a given canton.

However, third-country nationals (eg Brits, Americans, Canadians) are not eligible to exceed their stay.

Whether they entered on a tourist visa, or without it — for instance, residents of the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Israel, and Singapore don’t need a visa for Switzerland — they must leave the country within 90 days.

The 90-day rule states that you can stay 90 days out of every 180 – so in total you can spend six months in Switzerland, but not all in one go. It’s important to note that the 90-day limit applies to the whole of the Schengen zone; so time spent in eg France, Germany or Italy also counts towards your 90-day limit. 

These rules are in place not only in Switzerland but throughout Schengen and in other countries outside the EU as well; they are in place to prevent people from staying longer than allowed, and possibly seeking employment or welfare benefits.

What happens if you are caught overstaying your limit?

Swiss police don’t patrol the streets looking for foreigners who have been staying in the country for more than 90 days.

More often than not, these offenders come to the attention of authorities by chance: perhaps someone reports them, or they are ‘caught’ during a random identity check, or in other accidental ways, or your overstay could come to the attention of border police when they stamp your passport as you leave the country. 

The extent of punishment depends, again, on whether the offender comes from EU / EFTA or a third country, with penalties being stricter for the latter category.

According to the government, those fro EU / EFTA living in Switzerland “without permission must leave the country. If they do not voluntarily comply with this obligation to leave, they can be returned to their home country against their will and at their own expense”.

“A third-country national who stays for more than 90 days without a residence permit or a long-stay visa is overstaying and is therefore in an irregular situation. This can lead to a criminal prosecution and to an entry ban to the Schengen area”, which includes Switzerland.

READ MORE: UPDATE: What are the current rules for entering Switzerland?

