Where is there a foul odour stinking out trains in Switzerland?
Riding Switzerland’s trains is usually not an unpleasant experience, unless you are sitting in one of the FV-Dosto trains, breathing in the smell described as a cross between excrements and rotten eggs.
Published: 7 October 2022 11:22 CEST
Unfortunately, the new models of double-decker trains don't smell of roses. Image by Andi Graf from Pixabay
What happens if you overstay your 90-day limit in Switzerland?
If you are coming to Switzerland as a tourist, you can’t overstay your welcome. But rules differ depending on where you live.
Published: 3 October 2022 13:29 CEST
