Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Buildings in some Swiss cities are energy-guzzlers; 20 percent of retirees live in poverty; and other news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 10 October 2022 08:08 CEST
Old buildings in city centres (like here, in Geneva) use too much energy. Photo by Philipp Potocnik on Unsplash

Some Swiss cities use too much energy

Almost 60 percent of the 1.8 million residential buildings in Switzerland are heated with gas or fuel oil, a new study reveals.

This poses a real problem, as the cost of heating is soaring, while energy supply could be lower in coming months.

A new analysis by Zürcher Kantonalbank revealed that Geneva has the highest proportion (93 percent) of high energy-consuming buildings, followed by Biel (91), and Bern and Lucerne (86).

These are mostly old buildings located in city centres.

READ MORE: Swiss government confirms ‘sharp increase’ in electricity prices

A number of Swiss retirees continue to work to boost their pensions

Almost 300,000 people over the age of 65 live below the poverty treshold in Switzerland and work to earn extra income, associations of the elderly report.

They continue to work because they “feel embarrassed” about asking the government for supplementary benefits.

This problem currently affects about 20 percent of retirees — those with an income of less than 2,600 francs per month; 13.9 percent of the elderly in Switzerland draw even lower pensions: 2,280 francs a month.

READ MORE: MYTHBUSTER: Yes, Switzerland does have people living in poverty

Historic event: The Federal Council launches its Instagram account today

The account’s goal is to make the younger generation  in Switzerland “more aware of politics and to integrate it into the democratic process”, André Simonazzi, spokesperson for the Federal Council, said.

“Direct democracy only lives if young people are interested in political issues and recognise the function of government and parliament. Otherwise, we lose them for the future”.

In addition to the new Instagram account, the Federal Council will host a new Twitter channel in English, @SwissGov. It already  has its own channel on YouTube.

The Federal Council 2022. Photo: André Simonazzi, Twitter

New illustrated database about Switzerland released

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) has published new data covering facts about the country for the entire 2021.

The illustrated brochure compiles demographic figures, such as total population (8.738.791 million), life expectancy at birth (85.7 for women, 81.6 for men), foreign nationals in the country (1.637 million), of whom 21.4 percent are cross-border workers.

It also has detailed information about employment, prices and cost of living, housing, pensions, health system, and lots of other data as well.

The PDF brochure can be downloaded in English here.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Government recommends masks amid increasing Covid cases, Swiss economy remains robust, and other news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 7 October 2022 08:21 CEST
Masks to make a (voluntary) comeback in Switzerland

With the new wave of coronavirus infections already on its way, the government recommends that masks be worn in crowded indoor venues, including on public transport and in stores — places and situations that are most conducive to contamination.

“Along with vaccination, individual behaviour is also important to protect yourself and others”, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said in a statement on Thursday.  

While a mask mandate is not expected to be implemented, “individual responsibility is gaining in importance”, FOPH said.

READ MORE: OUTLOOK: Could Switzerland introduce Covid rules this autumn?
 

Geneva’s cross-border commuters hold a fair

The 18th edition of the Cross-Border Days will take place today and tomorrow in Annemasse, France, a town in Haute-Savoie  where many of Geneva’s border commuters come from.

The event will allow cross-border workers to find answers and useful advice relating to their employment in the Lake Geneva region.

Relevant topics such as mobility and housing in the border areas, as well as finances and retirement, will be covered during the two-day event.

READ MORE: Property, traffic and jobs: What a doubling of cross-border workers means for Switzerland

Zurich tram line suspended due to lack of healthy drivers

Starting tomorrow, tram no.15, which circulated between Bucheggplatz and Stadelhofen in Zurich, will be discontinued for an undefined period of time.

According to the statement issued by the city’s public transportation company VBZ, this move is necessary because an increasing number of divers have been calling in sick.

The stops on this route will be serviced by other public transports, but passengers must expect slightly longer travel times, VBZ said.

Swiss economy is doing well, despite the crises

Energy crisis, war in Ukraine, and inflation have not dampened the outlook for Switzerland’s economy in the near future, according to the Center for Economic Research (KOF) at University of Zurich.

Even though the economy is expected to grow by only 0.7 percent in 2023, “its condition is still surprisingly good”, said Rudolf Minsch, chief economist of the business umbrella association Economiesuisse.

Due to its strong currency and lower inflation, the Swiss are better off than their EU neighbours, KOF noted.

For instance, while in neighbouring countries bread, butter and vegetables have become significantly more expensive, in Switzerland the price increase for food remains small.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland so rich?

