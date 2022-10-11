For members
RETIREMENT IN SWITZERLAND
Reader question: Will my Swiss residency permit be valid after I retire?
If you have spent many years living and working in Switzerland, you may want to remain here once you retire. But can you do that?
Published: 11 October 2022 15:40 CEST
Many pensioners (like here, in Geneva) want to remain in Switzerland after they retire. Photo by Philippe Leone on Unsplash
For members
RETIREMENT IN SWITZERLAND
Health, prices, and safety: Is Switzerland a good country to retire in?
Many people dream of retiring in Switzerland, but there are many things to take into account before doing so, with the budget being at the top of the list. Here are some other things you should consider as well.
Published: 18 August 2022 12:42 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments