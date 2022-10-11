Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Fruits and vegetables to become more expensive. rents are expected to increase in 2023, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 11 October 2022 08:49 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Expect these products to become more expensive this winter. Image by Jasmine Lin from Pixabay

The price of fruits and vegetables is expected to increase this winter

Rising energy prices will have significant consequences for certain consumer products, such as Swiss fruit and vegetables.

The reason is that storing this food in massive fridges so that it is available at all times of the year requires a lot of electricity.

Distributors are already negotiating with Migros and Coop to increase the price of these foods by 3 to 4 cents per kilo in the near future.

READ MORE: Pasta up by 13 percent: How food and energy prices in Switzerland are rising
 

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) introduce a new app

With 3.5 million users per month, the SBB Mobile app is one of the most frequently used applications in Switzerland.  It is used to check the timetable, purchase tickets, and for a variety of other functions.

Launched on Monday, the new version makes the navigation easier and faster: “its design is clearer, and its use is more intuitive”, the SBB said.

You can see the new app and find out about all its functions here.

READ MORE: Eight apps to make your life in Switzerland easier

Rents are expected to go up next year

The prospect of a rise in the benchmark mortgage rate, for the first time since the introduction in 2008 of this standard for setting rents, will have repercussions on tenants, according to a new analysis by UBS bank.

Assuming that the Federal Housing Office will raise the reference interest rate twice next year by 25 basis points, in March and then in September, landlords will be entitled to increase rents by 6 percent by the end of 2023.

And if inflation is taken into account, rents could increase even more: by 7 to 8 percent, UBS found.  

However, UBS notes that not all landlords will ask for higher rents, in particular in areas with high vacancy rates.

READ MORE: How property and rental prices in Switzerland are rising

Other price increases are on the way as well…

The ski season will be more expensive than usual

Many resorts are raising their prices this winter to deal with higher energy costs.

Ski passes will cost more to offset the price of electricity used to operate ski lifts.

So far, ski areas around Adelboden-Lenk, Gstaad, Jungfrau, and Meiringen-Hasliberg increased prices by 9.4 percent for adults.

Lenzerheide (GR), Laax, Zermatt (VS), Engelberg-Titlis (LU), and Crans-Montana (VS) also did so, with other resorts expected to join the trend as well.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Buildings in some Swiss cities are energy-guzzlers; 20 percent of retirees live in poverty; and other news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 10 October 2022 08:08 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Some Swiss cities use too much energy

Almost 60 percent of the 1.8 million residential buildings in Switzerland are heated with gas or fuel oil, a new study reveals.

This poses a real problem, as the cost of heating is soaring, while energy supply could be lower in coming months.

A new analysis by Zürcher Kantonalbank revealed that Geneva has the highest proportion (93 percent) of high energy-consuming buildings, followed by Biel (91), and Bern and Lucerne (86).

These are mostly old buildings located in city centres.

READ MORE: Swiss government confirms ‘sharp increase’ in electricity prices

A number of Swiss retirees continue to work to boost their pensions

Almost 300,000 people over the age of 65 live below the poverty treshold in Switzerland and work to earn extra income, associations of the elderly report.

They continue to work because they “feel embarrassed” about asking the government for supplementary benefits.

This problem currently affects about 20 percent of retirees — those with an income of less than 2,600 francs per month; 13.9 percent of the elderly in Switzerland draw even lower pensions: 2,280 francs a month.

READ MORE: MYTHBUSTER: Yes, Switzerland does have people living in poverty

Historic event: The Federal Council launches its Instagram account today

The account’s goal is to make the younger generation  in Switzerland “more aware of politics and to integrate it into the democratic process”, André Simonazzi, spokesperson for the Federal Council, said.

“Direct democracy only lives if young people are interested in political issues and recognise the function of government and parliament. Otherwise, we lose them for the future”.

In addition to the new Instagram account, the Federal Council will host a new Twitter channel in English, @SwissGov. It already  has its own channel on YouTube.

The Federal Council 2022. Photo: André Simonazzi, Twitter

New illustrated database about Switzerland released

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) has published new data covering facts about the country for the entire 2021.

The illustrated brochure compiles demographic figures, such as total population (8.738.791 million), life expectancy at birth (85.7 for women, 81.6 for men), foreign nationals in the country (1.637 million), of whom 21.4 percent are cross-border workers.

It also has detailed information about employment, prices and cost of living, housing, pensions, health system, and lots of other data as well.

The PDF brochure can be downloaded in English here.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS