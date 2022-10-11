Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

The price of fruits and vegetables is expected to increase this winter

Rising energy prices will have significant consequences for certain consumer products, such as Swiss fruit and vegetables.

The reason is that storing this food in massive fridges so that it is available at all times of the year requires a lot of electricity.

Distributors are already negotiating with Migros and Coop to increase the price of these foods by 3 to 4 cents per kilo in the near future.

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) introduce a new app

With 3.5 million users per month, the SBB Mobile app is one of the most frequently used applications in Switzerland. It is used to check the timetable, purchase tickets, and for a variety of other functions.

Launched on Monday, the new version makes the navigation easier and faster: “its design is clearer, and its use is more intuitive”, the SBB said.

You can see the new app and find out about all its functions here.

Rents are expected to go up next year

The prospect of a rise in the benchmark mortgage rate, for the first time since the introduction in 2008 of this standard for setting rents, will have repercussions on tenants, according to a new analysis by UBS bank.

Assuming that the Federal Housing Office will raise the reference interest rate twice next year by 25 basis points, in March and then in September, landlords will be entitled to increase rents by 6 percent by the end of 2023.

And if inflation is taken into account, rents could increase even more: by 7 to 8 percent, UBS found.

However, UBS notes that not all landlords will ask for higher rents, in particular in areas with high vacancy rates.

Other price increases are on the way as well…

The ski season will be more expensive than usual

Many resorts are raising their prices this winter to deal with higher energy costs.

Ski passes will cost more to offset the price of electricity used to operate ski lifts.

So far, ski areas around Adelboden-Lenk, Gstaad, Jungfrau, and Meiringen-Hasliberg increased prices by 9.4 percent for adults.

Lenzerheide (GR), Laax, Zermatt (VS), Engelberg-Titlis (LU), and Crans-Montana (VS) also did so, with other resorts expected to join the trend as well.

