For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Fruits and vegetables to become more expensive. rents are expected to increase in 2023, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.
Published: 11 October 2022 08:49 CEST
Expect these products to become more expensive this winter. Image by Jasmine Lin from Pixabay
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Buildings in some Swiss cities are energy-guzzlers; 20 percent of retirees live in poverty; and other news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 10 October 2022 08:08 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments