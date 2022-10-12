For members
WORKING IN SWITZERLAND
EXPLAINED: What you need to know about ‘probation periods’ for jobs in Switzerland?
You applied for a new job in Switzerland and your contract calls for a probation period. What is it and why is it needed?
Published: 12 October 2022 13:19 CEST
Probation period could be ended by mutual agreement. Image by Rob Owen-Wahl from Pixabay
For members
WORKING IN SWITZERLAND
Teachers to tech: What wages you can expect to earn in Switzerland
Switzerland is known for the high salaries paid to employees in most industries. Here's a closer look at what you can expect to earn.
Published: 23 August 2022 13:54 CEST
