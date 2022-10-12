Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Is it possible to visit Switzerland on a budget of 30 francs a day?

Switzerland is notoriously expensive for tourists — everything from hotels and public transportation costs more here than in many other countries. But you can travel ‘on the cheap’ if you really try.

Published: 12 October 2022 15:34 CEST
Is it possible to visit Switzerland on a budget of 30 francs a day?
Bicycle is the best (and one of the cheapest) ways to explore Switzerland. Photo: Pixabay

Whether or not you can travel though Switzerland on 30 francs a day depends on how willing you are to forego pleasures and comforts such as hotels and eating out in restaurants.

If you are not a fussy traveller and are open to new (simple) experiences, then you could travel on the cheap, at least according to Moneyland price comparison service, which outlines several ways to visit Switzerland without breaking the bank (or into it).

Here are some suggestions:

Sofas instead of hotels

You can save quite a bit on your accommodations; while even the most affordable hotels can set you back at least 120 francs a night, other options include the Bewelcome, Couchsurfing and Trustroots platforms that let you stay with private hosts across Switzerland at no cost at all. 

All that is expected of you is that you reciprocate by opening your home to others needing a bed / sofa to crash on when visiting your country.

Eating and drinking

With only 30 francs a day to spend, restaurants are definitely out, but you still have to eat.

Your best options, according to Moneyland, are budget supermarkets like Denner, where 15 francs “will buy you one item each of baked goods, dairy products, fruit and vegetables, and meat products”.

And, this budget “should also suffice for buying no-name items at Coop and Migros, or at discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl”, Moneyland noted.

Transportation

Public transport in Switzerland is expensive, so don’t expect to hop on trains, trams and buses too often — if at all.

Instead, Moneyland recommends that for short distances bikes are a better option. They can be borrowed free of charge using Swiss sharing economy platforms.

On these sites you can also find carpooling and car-sharing rides which will help you cover longer distances that bikes won’t.

Sightseeing

Whoever said that best things in life are free, probably didn’t mean it in terms of sightseeing.

However, nearly everywhere you go in Switzerland — whether in cities, countryside, or mountains — you will find spectacular scenery, and it won’t cost you a penny (or a franc) to enjoy it.

Telephone / Internet

If you use prepaid mobile cards, you can get one with unlimited local calls and internet, starting  at around 40 francs per month, or about 1.31 francs per day, according to  Moneyland.

So here, again, is the million-dollar question: can you travel in Switzerland on 30 francs a day?

“Theoretically at least, yes, it is possible to tour Switzerland on 30 francs per day, or even less”, Moneyland said.

 But this can be done only ” if you are willing to adopt some unique lifestyle practices”.

READ MORE: 13 things that are actually ‘cheaper’ in Switzerland

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

DRIVING

Why foreigners in Switzerland pay higher car insurance premiums

The price you'll pay in Switzerland for your car insurance premium will often depend on the country you are from, a new report has revealed. And it's a controversial practice that has been in place for a long time.

Published: 12 October 2022 12:08 CEST
Why foreigners in Switzerland pay higher car insurance premiums

Insurance companies justify this system by pointing out that it is based on statistics: in determining premiums, they take into account criteria such as age, driving record, car type, and, yes, also nationality.

All these factors influence the probability of an accident, and data indicates that certain foreigners are involved in more accidents than others.

“If statistics show that people who hold a certain citizenship tend to make more claims or be involved in more incidents than people of other nationalities, those statistics may influence the premiums charged”, according to Moneyland price comparison platform.

“In other words, [for insurance companies] you drive better if you are Swiss than the vast majority of other nationalities”, the broadcaster, LémanBlue, concluded.

Just how much more do foreigners pay?

A 2018 analysis by Comparis price-comparison service indicated that Albanians pay as much as 95 percent more than Swiss drivers, while Italians pay up to 22 percent more.

However, rates for foreign drivers are not the same across Switzerland, Comparis found.

While Zurich is the most expensive city all around, premiums for foreigners are the lowest there: a Swiss driver pays an average of 2,150 francs per year for his comprehensive casco insurance; an Italian 2,429 francs for the same type of coverage (+ 13 percent), and an Albanian 3,530 francs (+64 percent) — 1,380 francs more than a Swiss and 1,100 francs more than an Italian.

The most expensive city in terms of auto premiums for the three nationalities analysed by Comparis is Ticino’s capital Bellinzona.

The Swiss spend an average of 2,367 francs; the Italians 2,675 francs, and the Albanians 3,857 francs.

Comparis didn’t say whether the higher rates for all nationalities are related to the fact that Ticino has the most dangerous drivers in Switzerland.

READ MORE: MAPS: Which Swiss canton has the worst drivers?

While this practice is not illegal in Switzerland — unlike in the European Union — some call it discriminatory.

For Mustafa Atici, president of the migrant section of the Social Democratic Party, this practice “is pure discrimination. Thousands of people have to pay more without ever having caused an accident”.

He conceded that many young immigrant drivers may be more often involved in crashes, “but punishing everyone who has the same nationality is not fair”, he said.

READ MORE : Swiss car insurance: Why do foreigners pay higher premiums?

SHOW COMMENTS