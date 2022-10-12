Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Strike set to disrupt Geneva, discrimination against foreign drivers, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 12 October 2022 07:43 CEST
When it comes to Swiss insurance premiums, not all drivers are created equal. Photo: Mikechie Esparagozaon Pexels

Geneva to be disrupted today by a massive strike

Public administration employees are striking in Geneva today— the action which will include public transportation workers as well.

Their unions demand a 5-percent increase in pay to cover the higher cost of living caused by inflation and rising healthcare premiums. 

Not only will buses and trams not be running, but it will also be difficult to get around the downtown area either by car or on foot.

Geneva police posted the map on Twitter showing the route that the procession of striking workers will take.

Significant increase in Covid cases in Switzerland

Figures released by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) show that 35,579 new infections have been reported within the span of seven days — over 40 percent more than during the previous week.

In view of the new wave of coronavirus infections, the government now recommends that masks be worn in crowded indoor venues, including on public transport and in stores — places and situations that are most conducive to contamination.

While a mask mandate is not expected to be implemented, “individual responsibility is gaining in importance”, FOPH said.

This week, the government has also rolled out the new booster vaccine which is adapted to better target Omicron and its sub-variants.

Cost of Swiss car insurance is based on drivers’ nationality

According to a new report by a Geneva broadcaster, LémanBlue, this practice has been widespread for more than two decades.

Insurance companies justify this system by pointing out that it is based on statistics, which indicate that certain foreigners are involved in more accidents than others; as a result, some drivers’ premiums could be 80 percent higher, depending on their nationality.

Under this system, the Swiss pay the lowest rates, while Italians and Portuguese are charged more, with the premiums being highest for people from Kosovo, the broadcaster found.

“In other words, you drive better if you are Swiss than the vast majority of other nationalities”, LémanBlue concluded.

Switzerland condemned for discriminating against widowers

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Tuesday that Switzerland violates the European Convention on Human Rights by denying widowers the same rights as those granted to widows.

The case was brought before the Strasbourg-based court by a Swiss man who quit his job to take care of his two minor children after his wife died.

Once the children reached the age of majority, the father lost his right to a widower’s pension, even though women in the same situation continue to receive these payments.

After Switzerland’s Federal Court dismissed the case, the man took it to the ECHR, which ruled that he “had been subjected to unequal treatment that put widowers at a disadvantage in relation to widows”.

The Court also found that Swiss legislation in this matter “contributed to perpetuating prejudices and stereotypes”.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Fruits and vegetables to become more expensive. rents are expected to increase in 2023, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Tuesday.

Published: 11 October 2022 08:49 CEST
The price of fruits and vegetables is expected to increase this winter

Rising energy prices will have significant consequences for certain consumer products, such as Swiss fruit and vegetables.

The reason is that storing this food in massive fridges so that it is available at all times of the year requires a lot of electricity.

Distributors are already negotiating with Migros and Coop to increase the price of these foods by 3 to 4 cents per kilo in the near future.

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) introduce a new app

With 3.5 million users per month, the SBB Mobile app is one of the most frequently used applications in Switzerland.  It is used to check the timetable, purchase tickets, and for a variety of other functions.

Launched on Monday, the new version makes the navigation easier and faster: “its design is clearer, and its use is more intuitive”, the SBB said.

You can see the new app and find out about all its functions here.

Rents are expected to go up next year

The prospect of a rise in the benchmark mortgage rate, for the first time since the introduction in 2008 of this standard for setting rents, will have repercussions on tenants, according to a new analysis by UBS bank.

Assuming that the Federal Housing Office will raise the reference interest rate twice next year by 25 basis points, in March and then in September, landlords will be entitled to increase rents by 6 percent by the end of 2023.

And if inflation is taken into account, rents could increase even more: by 7 to 8 percent, UBS found.  

However, UBS notes that not all landlords will ask for higher rents, in particular in areas with high vacancy rates.

Other price increases are on the way as well…

The ski season will be more expensive than usual

Many resorts are raising their prices this winter to deal with higher energy costs.

Ski passes will cost more to offset the price of electricity used to operate ski lifts.

So far, ski areas around Adelboden-Lenk, Gstaad, Jungfrau, and Meiringen-Hasliberg increased prices by 9.4 percent for adults.

Lenzerheide (GR), Laax, Zermatt (VS), Engelberg-Titlis (LU), and Crans-Montana (VS) also did so, with other resorts expected to join the trend as well.

