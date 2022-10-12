For members
DRIVING
Why foreigners in Switzerland pay higher car insurance premiums
The price you'll pay in Switzerland for your car insurance premium will often depend on the country you are from, a new report has revealed. And it's a controversial practice that has been in place for a long time.
Published: 12 October 2022 12:08 CEST
How much insurance the driver of this car pays depends on his nationality. Image by F. Muhammad from Pixabay
OPINION & ANALYSIS
OPINION: Why Switzerland needs to scrap its fabled 1,000 franc notes
If the Americans can get by with $100 bills, the British manage with £50 and EU citizens now mostly €200, why do the Swiss need such a large denomination? The answer is, they don’t, writes Clare O'Dea, as she explains why it should be binned.
Published: 27 September 2022 14:36 CEST
