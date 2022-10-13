For members
FAMILY
EXPLAINED: What parental leave are new parents entitled to in Switzerland?
If you are about to become a parent (or have just became one), your Swiss employer must grant you some time off work — but it may not be as long you’d like.
Published: 13 October 2022 15:43 CEST
Fourteen weeks for her, two weeks for him: that's the extent of parental leave in Switzerland. Image by Stephanie Pratt from Pixabay
For members
FAMILY
How does the cost of childcare in Switzerland compare to elsewhere in Europe?
Childcare in Switzerland is not cheap, in fact it's on the most expensive in Europe as our comparison reveals.
Published: 27 September 2022 16:49 CEST
Updated: 30 September 2022 10:05 CEST
Updated: 30 September 2022 10:05 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments