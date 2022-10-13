Read news from:
Geneva public transport strike continues into second day

Bus and tram drivers in Switzerland's second-largest city Geneva continued their strike action on Thursday. But when will it end?

Published: 13 October 2022 10:06 CEST
TPG transportation is not running in Geneva. Photo by Egor Myznik on Unsplash

The strike headed into its second day after the unions voted to do continue their industrial action, explaining that their demands for higher wages have not been granted. 

“The absence of proposals from management to resolve the conflict has fuelled the anger of TPG staff,” the unions said in a statement.

What’s at stake in the negotiations between the union and TPG employees?

“The question of wage indexation for 2022 was the detonator of the social conflict at the TPG”, according to Geneva’s daily, Le Temps.

 The strikers have been demanding the indexation of 1.2 percent since January, while the company’s board of directors has decided on a salary adjustment of 0.6 percent, in addition to the single payment of 400 francs.

Indexation is a process involving establishment of clauses in contracts where wages are automatically linked to price developments — for instance, inflation.

The TPG management has not met the union’s full demands because it would mean an extra 3.2 million francs from the company’s budget, Le Temps said.

How has the strike disrupted public transport in Geneva?

“In the city, no or very few buses are running”, Tribune de Genève reported Thursday morning “Those in service are mainly regional and cross-border lines”, like Léman Express train, which links Vaud and Geneva with nearby communities in France.

Traffic of the urban network, however, is “extremely limited”, the newspaper reports.

Demonstrators outside the TPG headquarters are preventing buses and trams from leaving the Bachet-de-Pesay, La Jonction and En Chardon sites.

 “While a few trams were able to go out very early in the day, the situation is now blocked”, TPG said in a press release.

“In total, eight trams are in service only on lines 12 and 14, which is largely insufficient compared to the existing demand. There are no trolleybuses or buses in the city centre”.

For their part, the unions representing TPG employees, SEV and Transfair, said that “only a few vehicles circulate on the network”.

“As long as the strike movement is active, the transport offer will remain extremely limited and the network severely disrupted”, the TPG added.

So far, neither the strikers nor the unions said whether the action will continue on Friday, or even beyond that date.

This site shows what the situation is in real time.

This action is unusual in Switzerland, as strikes are extremely rare here, unlike in other countries.

READ MORE: Why are strikes so rare in Switzerland?
 

Foreign residents in Geneva could get voting rights

The French-speaking canton is home to Switzerland’s largest foreign population. An initiative calling for these residents to be able to vote has been accepted by the parliament.

Published: 3 October 2022 10:56 CEST
Geneva’s voters will go to the polls to decide whether foreign residents can vote on the cantonal level. The canton has the highest proportion of foreigners in the country — about 40 percent.

The Council of State has accepted the initiative spearheaded by trade unions and various associations to grant the right to vote and stand as a candidate for foreigners who have resided in Geneva for at least eight years.

The alliance has collected 8,162 valid signatures, exceeding the 8,157 required by the Geneva Constitution for a cantonal vote to be held.

The date of the vote has not yet been set.

However, unlike some other cantons which allow only C-permit holders to vote, Geneva’s initiative calls for any foreigner — whether a permanent resident or asylum seeker — to have this right, as long as the eight-year residency requirement is met.

Geneva already grants foreigners voting rights at communal level, but they can’t run for office. 

Thomas Vanek, who represents the left alliance in the Geneva parliament said such an all-inclusive approach is important because “most of the debates are done at the cantonal level. And when you have 40 percent of the people residing in the canton who are excluded from political debate, that’s a problem”.

Where in Switzerland do foreigners have the right to vote?

On the federal level, only Swiss citizens (whether born in Switzerland or naturalised) can vote.

However, some cantons and communes give their resident foreigners the right to vote on local issues and to elect local politicians. 

The Swiss-French cantons and municipalities seem to be ahead of their German-speaking counterparts in regards to voting rights.

As this article in The Local explains: “The cantons of Fribourg, Vaud, Neuchâtel and Jura allow non-citizens to vote, elect officials, and stand for election at communal level. Conditions vary from one canton to another, but in most cases a certain length of stay and/or a residence permit are required”.

Basel, Graubünden, and Appenzell Ausserrhoden have authorised their communes to introduce the right to vote, the right to elect and the right to be elected. 

But few of the communes have actually introduced these measures.

In Graubünden, only 10 of the canton’s 208 municipalities are allowing foreigners to vote: Bever, Bonaduz, Calfreise, Cazis, Conters im Prättigau, Fideris, Lüen, Masein, Portein, and Schnaus.

Only three of Appenzell Ausserrhoden’s 20 municipalities— Wald, Speicher, and Trogen — granted voting rights to non-citizens.

READ MORE: Where in Switzerland can foreigners vote?
 

