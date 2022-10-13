For members
GENEVA
Geneva public transport strike continues into second day
Bus and tram drivers in Switzerland's second-largest city Geneva continued their strike action on Thursday. But when will it end?
Published: 13 October 2022 10:06 CEST
TPG transportation is not running in Geneva. Photo by Egor Myznik on Unsplash
GENEVA
Foreign residents in Geneva could get voting rights
The French-speaking canton is home to Switzerland’s largest foreign population. An initiative calling for these residents to be able to vote has been accepted by the parliament.
Published: 3 October 2022 10:56 CEST
