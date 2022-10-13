Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Higher pensions, new fines for concealing one's face, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 07:19 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
In certain situations, like during the Basel Fasnacht carnival, concealing one's face is not only allowed, but also recommended. Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Geneva’s public transportation (TPG) workers extend their strike

The strike, which was supposed to start and end on Wednesday is continuing today, after the union voted to do so, explaining that their demands for higher wages have not been granted. 

“The absence of proposals from management to resolve the conflict has fueled the anger of TPG staff,” the union said in a statement.

This site has information for commuters on disruptions, as well as on getting around Geneva during the strike.

Swiss pensions to increase next year

From January 2023, pensioners will receive between 30 and 60 francs more each month on their AHV / AVS payments.

The minimum pension will increase from 1,195 to 1,225 francs per month, and the maximum one from 2,390 to 2,450 francs.

In adjusting the 2021 pensions, the Federal Council took into account the expected inflation of 3 percent and the increase in salaries of 2 percent — that is, an average of 2.5 percent overall.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How does the Swiss pension system work – and how much will I receive?
 

Swizerland’s ETH ranked the best university in continental Europe — again

The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich remains the best university in continental Europe, according to the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, which surveyed 1,600 schools worldwide.

Universities in the United Kingdom and the United States hold all of the top 10 rankings ahead of ETH Zurich.

But as they not located in continental Europe, this means ETH has the unofficial title of the of best in Europe.

READ MORE: Why ETH Zurich has been ranked the ‘best university in continental Europe’
 

Migros launches first fully automated store in Switzerland

The vending machine-like store called Teo, the first one of its kind, opens today in Bürglen, Thurgau. 

It is in a shape a of 50-square-metre-long  tube made of wood and other eco-friendly materials.

Photo: Twitter

The store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — a rarity in Switzerland —  and feature over 800 different products.

Other Teo-like stories are planned elsewhere in Switzerland as well.

Switzerland to introduce penalty for breaking the Face-Covering Ban law

The government intends to implement the constitutional article relating to the ban on concealing the face in public places, making it punishable by a fine of up to 1,000 francs, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

The ban on concealing the face does not apply on board airplanes,  or in premises used for diplomatic and consular relations.

It will also be possible to hide the face in churches and other places of worship. “The law also provides for other exemptions: the concealment of the face will remain authorised for reasons of health, safety, climatic conditions or local customs, for artistic or entertainment and advertising purposes”.

This move follows a referendum held in March 2021, when Swiss voters narrowly backed a ban on full face coverings in public places, which includes burqas and other forms of clothing that conceal the face. 

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What impact will the burqa ban have on Switzerland?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Strike set to disrupt Geneva, discrimination against foreign drivers, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.

Published: 12 October 2022 07:43 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Geneva to be disrupted today by a massive strike

Public administration employees are striking in Geneva today— the action which will include public transportation workers as well.

Their unions demand a 5-percent increase in pay to cover the higher cost of living caused by inflation and rising healthcare premiums. 

Not only will buses and trams not be running, but it will also be difficult to get around the downtown area either by car or on foot.

Geneva police posted the map on Twitter showing the route that the procession of striking workers will take.

Significant increase in Covid cases in Switzerland

Figures released by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) show that 35,579 new infections have been reported within the span of seven days — over 40 percent more than during the previous week.

In view of the new wave of coronavirus infections, the government now recommends that masks be worn in crowded indoor venues, including on public transport and in stores — places and situations that are most conducive to contamination.

While a mask mandate is not expected to be implemented, “individual responsibility is gaining in importance”, FOPH said.

This week, the government has also rolled out the new booster vaccine which is adapted to better target Omicron and its sub-variants.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Who should get a new Covid booster vaccine in Switzerland?

Cost of Swiss car insurance is based on drivers’ nationality

According to a new report by a Geneva broadcaster, LémanBlue, this practice has been widespread for more than two decades.

Insurance companies justify this system by pointing out that it is based on statistics, which indicate that certain foreigners are involved in more accidents than others; as a result, some drivers’ premiums could be 80 percent higher, depending on their nationality.

Under this system, the Swiss pay the lowest rates, while Italians and Portuguese are charged more, with the premiums being highest for people from Kosovo, the broadcaster found.

“In other words, you drive better if you are Swiss than the vast majority of other nationalities”, LémanBlue concluded.

Switzerland condemned for discriminating against widowers

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled on Tuesday that Switzerland violates the European Convention on Human Rights by denying widowers the same rights as those granted to widows.

The case was brought before the Strasbourg-based court by a Swiss man who quit his job to take care of his two minor children after his wife died.

Once the children reached the age of majority, the father lost his right to a widower’s pension, even though women in the same situation continue to receive these payments.

After Switzerland’s Federal Court dismissed the case, the man took it to the ECHR, which ruled that he “had been subjected to unequal treatment that put widowers at a disadvantage in relation to widows”.

The Court also found that Swiss legislation in this matter “contributed to perpetuating prejudices and stereotypes”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS