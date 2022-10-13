For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Higher pensions, new fines for concealing one's face, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.
Published: 13 October 2022 07:19 CEST
In certain situations, like during the Basel Fasnacht carnival, concealing one's face is not only allowed, but also recommended. Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday
Strike set to disrupt Geneva, discrimination against foreign drivers, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Wednesday.
Published: 12 October 2022 07:43 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments