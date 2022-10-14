For members
STRIKES
ANALYSIS: Why are workers in Switzerland opting for strike action?
In the past, Switzerland’s workers very rarely took to the streets to express their discontent with their employers. But could a recent strike — and the threat of another such action — signal a shift?
Published: 14 October 2022 14:49 CEST
United Nations (UN) staffs hold a banner a the UN offices in Geneva during a strike day to protest against wage cuts, on March 23, 2018 in Geneva. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments