STRIKES

SWISS airline pilots set to strike on Monday

Unless their long-winded negotiations with Switzerland’s flagship carrier bear fruit, the pilots will go on strike on Monday October 17th, disrupting travel in the midst of busy autumn school holidays.

Published: 14 October 2022 10:21 CEST
SWISS planes (here at Geneva airport) may be grounded on October 17th. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The pilots’ union, Aeropers, which has been negotiating salary increases and improved working conditions with SWISS, has rejected the carrier’s latest collective labour agreement (CLA) and is threatening to go on strike — unless an agreement is reached between the two parties before that date.

The union said the final decision on whether to strike will be made on Sunday.

The  (CLA) is a kind of contract that is negotiated between Switzerland’s trade unions and employers or employer organisations. Generally speaking, they cover a minimum wage for each type of work; regulations relating to work hours; payment of wages in the event of illness or maternity; vacation and days off; and protection against dismissal.

“Since April 1st, 2022, SWISS pilots have been flying without a valid collective employment contract”, Aeropers said in a statement.

“The working conditions of SWISS pilots do not reflect social reality and must be adjusted,” Aeropers’ president Clemens Kopetz pointed out.

To break the stalemate, the airline proposed mediation to the Aeropers pilots’, saying it “is convinced that a joint solution can still be found in the spirit of Swiss compromise, particularly since both parties continue to assert their openness to further negotiations. A joint solution of this kind would provide stability for SWISS’ pilots, the company and its customers”. 

The union replied, however, that the arbitration would take too long and “does not bring us any closer to a new CLA”.

It added that it prefers that talks between the two continue “in a small group of managers in order to bring the negotiation process, which was far too long and unproductive for both sides, to a successful conclusion in a timely manner”.

If the strike does take place, hundreds of flights and thousands of passengers would be impacted.

GENEVA

Geneva public transport strike continues into second day

Bus and tram drivers in Switzerland's second-largest city Geneva continued their strike action on Thursday. But when will it end?

Published: 13 October 2022 10:06 CEST
The strike headed into its second day after the unions voted to do continue their industrial action, explaining that their demands for higher wages have not been granted. 

“The absence of proposals from management to resolve the conflict has fuelled the anger of TPG staff,” the unions said in a statement.

What’s at stake in the negotiations between the union and TPG employees?

“The question of wage indexation for 2022 was the detonator of the social conflict at the TPG”, according to Geneva’s daily, Le Temps.

 The strikers have been demanding the indexation of 1.2 percent since January, while the company’s board of directors has decided on a salary adjustment of 0.6 percent, in addition to the single payment of 400 francs.

Indexation is a process involving establishment of clauses in contracts where wages are automatically linked to price developments — for instance, inflation.

The TPG management has not met the union’s full demands because it would mean an extra 3.2 million francs from the company’s budget, Le Temps said.

How has the strike disrupted public transport in Geneva?

“In the city, no or very few buses are running”, Tribune de Genève reported Thursday morning “Those in service are mainly regional and cross-border lines”, like Léman Express train, which links Vaud and Geneva with nearby communities in France.

Traffic of the urban network, however, is “extremely limited”, the newspaper reports.

Demonstrators outside the TPG headquarters are preventing buses and trams from leaving the Bachet-de-Pesay, La Jonction and En Chardon sites.

 “While a few trams were able to go out very early in the day, the situation is now blocked”, TPG said in a press release.

“In total, eight trams are in service only on lines 12 and 14, which is largely insufficient compared to the existing demand. There are no trolleybuses or buses in the city centre”.

For their part, the unions representing TPG employees, SEV and Transfair, said that “only a few vehicles circulate on the network”.

“As long as the strike movement is active, the transport offer will remain extremely limited and the network severely disrupted”, the TPG added.

So far, neither the strikers nor the unions said whether the action will continue on Friday, or even beyond that date.

This site shows what the situation is in real time.

This action is unusual in Switzerland, as strikes are extremely rare here, unlike in other countries.

