Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Latest strike news, how healthcare premiums affect household budgets, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 14 October 2022 07:52 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
The new public subscription is intended for leisure travellers. Photo: Anna Shvets on Pexels

Strike news: one is finished, and another about to begin

The two-day strike by Geneva’s public transport (TPG) is now finished, after the company’s management met the employees’ wage increase demands.

Regular bus and tram service has gradually resumed from Thursday afternoon.

In the meantime, SWISS pilots’ union, Aeropers, is maintaining its strike action announced for Monday, October 17th, unless a new collective labour agreement is negotiated before then between the pilots and the airline.

READ MORE: SWISS pilots threaten an October strike action
 

Health premiums take up to 27 percent of household income

Normally, the cost of health insurance in Switzerland should not exceed 8 percent of a family or individual income.

However, according to a new study by the Federal Office of Public Health, households in certain Swiss regions spend between 14 and 27 percent of their earnings to pay for the obligatory  premiums.

The study was, however, carried out before the announcement in September that healthcare premiums for the compulsory (KVG / LaMal) coverage are set to rise by 6.6 percent on average in 2023 — and in some cantons by even more.

Such a hike is likely to further increase the portion of income households will have to pay for healthcare.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why are Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise?
 

Nearly 40 percent of Switzerland’s population has migration background

In Switzerland, 39 percent of the permanent resident population aged 15 or over — 2.9  million people — are either immigrants themselves or have a migration background, according to a study released on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office.

Among the population with a migration background, nearly 80 percent were born abroad, while the remaining 20 percent were born in Switzerland to foreign parents.

The nationalities most represented among the population with a migration background are Italian, German, and Portuguese.

READ MORE: Where do Switzerland’s foreigners all live?

A new ‘flexible’ public transport card to be launched

Faced with a decreasing number of Travelcard holders, the SwissPass Alliance, the branch organisation of public transport companies, has been looking for more flexible subscription models.

Its objective is to attract occasional and leisure travellers, rather than regular commuters for whom the GA Travelcard is intended.

The new subscription, called “Credit TP”, should be available some time in 2023, the SwissPass Alliance announced.

“There is currently a gap between the half-fare subscription and the GA Travelcard. The TP Credit should fill this gap”, the company said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Higher pensions, new fines for concealing one's face, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.

Published: 13 October 2022 07:19 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Geneva’s public transportation (TPG) workers extend their strike

The strike, which was supposed to start and end on Wednesday is continuing today, after the union voted to do so, explaining that their demands for higher wages have not been granted. 

“The absence of proposals from management to resolve the conflict has fueled the anger of TPG staff,” the union said in a statement.

This site has information for commuters on disruptions, as well as on getting around Geneva during the strike.

Swiss pensions to increase next year

From January 2023, pensioners will receive between 30 and 60 francs more each month on their AHV / AVS payments.

The minimum pension will increase from 1,195 to 1,225 francs per month, and the maximum one from 2,390 to 2,450 francs.

In adjusting the 2021 pensions, the Federal Council took into account the expected inflation of 3 percent and the increase in salaries of 2 percent — that is, an average of 2.5 percent overall.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How does the Swiss pension system work – and how much will I receive?
 

Swizerland’s ETH ranked the best university in continental Europe — again

The Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH) in Zurich remains the best university in continental Europe, according to the 2023 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, which surveyed 1,600 schools worldwide.

Universities in the United Kingdom and the United States hold all of the top 10 rankings ahead of ETH Zurich.

But as they not located in continental Europe, this means ETH has the unofficial title of the of best in Europe.

READ MORE: Why ETH Zurich has been ranked the ‘best university in continental Europe’
 

Migros launches first fully automated store in Switzerland

The vending machine-like store called Teo, the first one of its kind, opens today in Bürglen, Thurgau. 

It is in a shape a of 50-square-metre-long  tube made of wood and other eco-friendly materials.

Photo: Twitter

The store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week — a rarity in Switzerland —  and feature over 800 different products.

Other Teo-like stories are planned elsewhere in Switzerland as well.

Switzerland to introduce penalty for breaking the Face-Covering Ban law

The government intends to implement the constitutional article relating to the ban on concealing the face in public places, making it punishable by a fine of up to 1,000 francs, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

The ban on concealing the face does not apply on board airplanes,  or in premises used for diplomatic and consular relations.

It will also be possible to hide the face in churches and other places of worship. “The law also provides for other exemptions: the concealment of the face will remain authorised for reasons of health, safety, climatic conditions or local customs, for artistic or entertainment and advertising purposes”.

This move follows a referendum held in March 2021, when Swiss voters narrowly backed a ban on full face coverings in public places, which includes burqas and other forms of clothing that conceal the face. 

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: What impact will the burqa ban have on Switzerland?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

