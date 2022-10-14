For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Latest strike news, how healthcare premiums affect household budgets, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Friday.
Published: 14 October 2022 07:52 CEST
The new public subscription is intended for leisure travellers. Photo: Anna Shvets on Pexels
For members
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Higher pensions, new fines for concealing one's face, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Thursday.
Published: 13 October 2022 07:19 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments