SHARE
Why does Switzerland have such strict animal rights laws compared to elsewhere?

Hardly any other country boasts animal welfare laws as progressive as Switzerland. Today, the government protects not only animals’ well-being but also their dignity. But how did that become the case and how do they compare?

Published: 14 October 2022 17:00 CEST
Why does Switzerland have such strict animal rights laws compared to elsewhere?
Animal rights are a serious matter in Switzerland

There is little need for debate: Switzerland stands out from the crowd compared to its EU neighbours. In fact, animal welfare and animal ethics are foreign words in many EU countries. Unlike in Switzerland, EU farms are not controlled by the state, nor are clear animal offences sanctioned.

While Swiss animal welfare legislation specifies detailed regulations and minimum requirements on space for all livestock, the EU does not have animal welfare guidelines for keeping cows, fatlings, turkeys, ostriches, sheep, goats, horses, and all types of poultry except chickens.

This means that over 100 million livestock in the EU are without legal protection.

Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)
 

Some animals are more equal

To compare in more detail, a single pig on a Swiss farm enjoys 0.9m2 of space (bio farms offer 1.65m2 + additional outdoor space), while a single pig in the average EU farm is entitled to 0.75m2. For chickens, the prognosis is similarly dire.

Side note: While keeping laying hens in cages is banned in Switzerland; so-called enriched cages are still permitted in the European Union.

The living circumstances for cattle, however, are far grimmer yet.

In Switzerland, a cow is given 2m2 of space, and bio farms even grant them 4.5m2 with additional outdoor space. The EU has no regulations for cattle farming or serially manufactured and sold husbandry and barn equipment. In Switzerland, the latter must be checked for animal welfare conformity and practicality before their approval.

Switzerland also bans some of the most painful procedures on animals, while the docking of beaks and tails and removing teeth from piglets are still permitted within the EU. On the flip side, Germany banned the castration of piglets without anaesthesia in early 2021, a law that has been in force southwest of its border since 2010.

While there are certainly major flaws in EU animal welfare legislation, each EU country has the right to issue regulations to improve animals’ well-being.

Thus far, only Austria has imposed animal protection laws comprehensive enough to rival Switzerland’s, with most of southern Europe opting out of observing even the rudimentary EU guidelines on animal welfare.

What could change?

But there is a glimmer of hope for the animals of the EU.

The European Union is currently negotiating better terms for animal welfare as part of the European Green Deal. Specifically, it is looking to increase the welfare of animals in agricultural animal husbandry as well as during transport and slaughter. It further plans to abolish cage farming for poultry and rabbits by 2027 and ban the use of farrowing pens and crates for sows and individual boxes for calves simultaneously with a gradual phase-out.

Fingers crossed, the EU continues to make progress regarding taking care of animals and one day matches its neighbour’s strict animal welfare laws.

(Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash)

What’s the history behind all the activism?

The first recorded animal welfare concerns in Switzerland emerged in the mid-eighteenth century. The cause: vivisections. In Switzerland, the performance of the first public vivisection, a surgery on live animals for experimentation or scientific research, was held at several universities and, unsurprisingly, met with strong opposition.

However, the practice did not see any form of organised opposition at the time. But having witnessed the horrifying procedure live, the Swiss were determined to change that and, going forward, treat animals with the respect they deserve.

In 1842, soon after the public uproar spread across the country, the Swiss canton of Schaffhausen enacted Switzerland’s first law against animal cruelty. Then, in 1844, the country’s first animal protection organisation (Tierschutzverein) was founded in Bern.

By 1885, each Swiss canton had passed legal regulations against animal cruelty, though some cantons only prohibited public cruelty at that point. However, it was not until 1893 that slaughtering without anaesthesia – as was often the case during vivisections – was banned by referendum.

The Swiss Federal Act on Animal Protection, an overhaul of pet abuse laws, came into place in 1978 following approval by 80 percent of voters. But even though the Act was deemed highly comprehensive and covered most aspects of animal welfare, the Swiss went one step further. They made animal dignity protection a constitutional principle in Switzerland in 1992, making it the first country to incorporate the principle into its laws.

Despite its progressive laws on keeping animals safe and sound, Switzerland’s push for tighter animal welfare laws has suffered its fair share of setbacks.

In 1975, the Swiss put together a petition calling for a factory farming ban, which failed. Only last month, the petition, set to a referendum under the Swiss direct democracy system, was resurrected in a new form but again proved unsuccessful by a wide margin.

In 2010, every Swiss canton rejected a referendum seeking to appoint lawyers on behalf of animals. Only 29.5 per cent of voters favour the controversial change put forward by animal rights activists.

Currently, Switzerland is awarded a grade B (out of A-G) on the World Animal Protection’s Animal Protection Index. In comparison, most of the European Union countries scored grades C or lower.

For members

QUALITY OF LIFE

ANALYSIS: Is the quality of life really that high in Switzerland?

Switzerland, as well as some of its cities, regularly appear in international surveys among the nations with the highest quality of life. Why is this so?

Published: 30 September 2022 13:36 CEST
ANALYSIS: Is the quality of life really that high in Switzerland?

In its annual ranking of 85 nations, US News & World Report has placed Switzerland in top position, based on 73 different criteria.

While it did not come up tops in all of the categories, Switzerland did sufficiently well in others to get an overall high score, as well as high scores in several individual categories.

In terms of quality of life, Switzerland ranks fourth, but it got high scores across nearly all the sub-categories. This is where the country ranks best — and not so good.

Political stability (100 points out of 100)

Nobody can argue that Switzerland merits to get such high marks in this category.

The country has not been involved in any wars, unrests or upheavals in recent history, protected in large part by its neutrality and pacifism.

It is also politically stable from within, with well established democratic processes — such as referendums — providing security against abuses of power.

Economically stable  (100)

Switzerland’s economy has withstood the Covid crisis far better than many other countries, and continues to be strong, partly due to an inflation rate that is far lower than in eurozone nations.

The reason is that Switzerland “combines world class governance with high levels of social capital and high social resilience. It also had strong financial systems, manageable debt levels and good health system resilience”. 

Safety

Various surveys have shown that Switzerland is among the top-10 safest countries in the world, and one even rated it the safest in 2022.

This is not to say that there is no crime in Switzerland, but the rate, especially of violent infractions, is relatively low in comparison to other countries.

Even large cities, though more risky than small towns and rural areas, are not crime-ridden.

A good job market (92.2)

Switzerland’s unemployment rate has been lower than in many other countries for decades, and it recovered quicker than others from the slowdown that occurred during the pandemic.

Currently, the unemployment is 2.1 percent, versus 6.6 percent across the EU.

There are now 15.6 percent more job vacancies in most industries than at the same time in 2021.

Family-friendly (85.4)

Parents of small children who are trying to find affordable daycare in Switzerland may disagree with this assessment, as these services are expensive and good facilities may be hard to find.

However, there are plenty plenty of benefits for children and families as well.

According to The Local’s reader survey, Switzerland offers an abundance of outdoor activities, the children are safe — whether playing outside or walking to school — and both good healthcare and education system are a plus as well.

Income equality (85.2)

In this category, Switzerland is in the 5th place in the US News & World Report survey, right after the Scandinavian countries.

While there is data showing that  gender gap exists when it comes to pay, a study by the Federal Statistical Office shows that income distribution (between the highest and lowest earners) is fairer in Switzerland than in many other nations.

Public health system (84.7)

Although very expensive with costs increasing each year, in terms of quality and access to care Switzerland’s system is among the best in the world.

Like much of the European Union, Switzerland has a universal health system. However, The system here is fundamentally different in that it is not tax-based or financed by employers, but rather by individuals themselves.

Everyone must have a basic health insurance coverage and purchase it from one of dozens of private carriers.

The system is generally efficient, has an extensive network of doctors, as well as well-equipped hospitals and clinics.

Patients are free to choose their own doctor and usually have unlimited access to specialists. Waiting lists for medical treatments are relatively short.

Public education system

Switzerland has 12 publicly funded universities (10 cantonal universities and two federal institutes of technology), and a number of public Universities of Applied Sciences.

According to The QS World University Rankings, “Switzerland has the “third best university system in the world”.

The country also excels in vocational training —a three-year, dual-track programme that includes two days in a vocational school and three days getting an on-the-job training in their chosen sector (the so-called apprenticeships).

It includes a variety of fields such as business and commercial, administration, retail, tourism, construction, information technology, arts, wellness services, as well as various trades — in all, 230 professions.

This programme  “enjoys very strong support from Swiss employers, who credit it with being a major contributor to the continuing vitality and strength of the Swiss economy”

These aspects all contribute to the high score Switzerland obtained for its quality of living.

Not great for affordability

However, there is one negative category in the ranking as well, and it is not difficult to guess what it is: affordability, in which Switzerland’s score is…2.7.

It comes as no surprise to anyone living here (and a shock to tourists and new arrivals) that Switzerland’s cost of living is among the highest in the world, and especially in the country’s two largest cities, Zurich and Geneva.

Everything from food and clothing to housing and public transportation is more expensive than in the EU, with the exception of electronics and lower taxes.

However, there is also another way to look at this phenomenon: that Swiss salaries, which are higher here than in the eurozone, and low inflation rate, offset the prices.

