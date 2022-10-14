For members
SWITZERLAND EXPLAINED
Why does Switzerland have such strict animal rights laws compared to elsewhere?
Hardly any other country boasts animal welfare laws as progressive as Switzerland. Today, the government protects not only animals’ well-being but also their dignity. But how did that become the case and how do they compare?
Published: 14 October 2022 17:00 CEST
Animal rights are a serious matter in Switzerland (Photo by Pixabay)
For members
QUALITY OF LIFE
ANALYSIS: Is the quality of life really that high in Switzerland?
Switzerland, as well as some of its cities, regularly appear in international surveys among the nations with the highest quality of life. Why is this so?
Published: 30 September 2022 13:36 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments