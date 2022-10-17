For members
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Update about the SWISS pilots strike, price of cross-border train tickets to increase, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.
Published: 17 October 2022 08:41 CEST
Tickets for Léman Express are set to increase. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Latest strike news, how healthcare premiums affect household budgets, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Friday.
Published: 14 October 2022 07:52 CEST
