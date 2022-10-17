Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

SWISS pilots vote to strike, but not today

The strike originally planned for today will not take place, but if the talks scheduled between the pilots’ union, Aeropers, and the CEO of the national airline for October 22nd and 23rd are not fruitful, the pilots are still determined to walk out.

Yesterday, 95.6 percent of union members voted to do so at a later date if their demands for better working conditions are not met.

“We want a solution at the negotiating table. However, should the CEO fail to take advantage of this opportunity, we are prepared to enforce the legitimate interests of our members with an industrial action”, said Aeropers president Clemens Kopetz.

Léman Express tickets to cost more next year

Europe’s largest cross-border rail network, which is widely used by French workers who commute to their jobs in the Lake Geneva region, could increase the prices of passes and single journey-tickets by about 3 and 8 percent, respectively.

A collaboration between the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and France’s SNCF, the network of 40 trains includes 230 kilometers of lines and 45 stations between the Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud and the French departments of Ain and Haute-Savoie.

More than 57,000 people use this train every day.

Teacher shortage in Switzerland to persist for a decade

Up to 47,000 new primary school teachers are needed in Switzerland within he next 10 years, but an insufficient number are being trained for the job, as new data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) indicates.

Rarely have the schools had as much trouble finding enough teachers as this year. Many have even had to hire applicants without a pedagogical degree, a situation which is not likely to improve anytime soon, according to FSO.

Between 43,000 and 47,000 new primary school teachers would have to be recruited between the current academic year and 2031 in order to be able to cope with population growth and with current teachers leaving and retiring.

However, only 34,000 teachers will be trained during this time in Switzerland, FSO indicates.

‘Unusually warm weather’ predicted for Switzerland this week

A southwesterly current will direct “unusually warm air towards Switzerland in the coming days and temperatures will exceed 20 degrees in the plains as well as at an altitude of 1000 metres”, to Vincent Devantay, meteorologist at MeteoNews weather service.

Am Morgen hat es im Mittelland gebietsweise #Nebel, der sich tagsüber aber auflöst. Davon abgesehen ist es trotz ein paar #Schleierwolken meist sonnig. Mit verbreitet 20 bis 24 Grad ist es auch heute wieder sehr warm für die Jahreszeit. Mehr Wetter 👉 https://t.co/2lv0pkgmbZ (ss) pic.twitter.com/BHSHEOYllN — MeteoNews Schweiz (@MeteoNewsAG) October 17, 2022

Although such a shift from cool and rainy to sunny and warm weather may seem odd for autumn, Devantay said that “October is known to be very capricious, with weather conditions ranging from summer to winter and vice versa”.

