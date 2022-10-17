Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Update about the SWISS pilots strike, price of cross-border train tickets to increase, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Monday.

Published: 17 October 2022 08:41 CEST
Tickets for Léman Express are set to increase. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

SWISS pilots vote to strike, but not today

The strike originally planned for today will not take place, but if the talks scheduled between the pilots’ union, Aeropers, and the CEO of the national airline for October 22nd and 23rd are not fruitful, the pilots are still determined to walk out.

Yesterday, 95.6 percent of union members voted to do so at a later date if their demands for better working conditions are not met.

“We want a solution at the negotiating table. However, should the CEO fail to take advantage of this opportunity, we are prepared to enforce the legitimate interests of our members with an industrial action”, said Aeropers president Clemens Kopetz.

READ MORE: ANALYSIS: Why are workers in Switzerland opting for strike action?
 

Léman Express tickets to cost more next year

Europe’s largest cross-border rail network, which is widely used by French workers who commute to their jobs in the Lake Geneva region, could  increase the prices of passes and single journey-tickets by about 3 and 8 percent, respectively.

A collaboration between the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and France’s SNCF, the network of 40 trains includes 230 kilometers of lines and 45 stations  between the Swiss cantons of Geneva and Vaud and the French departments of Ain and Haute-Savoie.

More than 57,000 people use this train every day.

Teacher shortage in Switzerland to persist for a decade

Up to 47,000 new primary school teachers are needed in Switzerland within he next 10 years, but an insufficient number are being trained for the job, as new data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) indicates.

Rarely have the schools had as much trouble finding enough teachers as this year. Many have even had to hire applicants without a pedagogical degree, a situation which is not likely to improve anytime soon, according to FSO.

Between 43,000 and 47,000 new primary school teachers would have to be recruited between the current academic year and 2031 in order to be able to cope with population growth and with current teachers leaving and retiring.

However, only 34,000 teachers will  be trained during this time in Switzerland, FSO indicates.

‘Unusually warm weather’ predicted for Switzerland this week

A southwesterly current will direct “unusually warm air towards Switzerland in the coming days and temperatures will exceed 20 degrees in the plains as well as at an altitude of 1000 metres”, to Vincent Devantay, meteorologist at MeteoNews weather service.

Although such a shift from cool and rainy to sunny and warm weather may seem odd for autumn, Devantay said that “October is known to be very capricious, with weather conditions ranging from summer to winter and vice versa”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Latest strike news, how healthcare premiums affect household budgets, and other Swiss news in our roundup on Friday.

Published: 14 October 2022 07:52 CEST
Strike news: one is finished, and another about to begin

The two-day strike by Geneva’s public transport (TPG) is now finished, after the company’s management met the employees’ wage increase demands.

Regular bus and tram service has gradually resumed from Thursday afternoon.

In the meantime, SWISS pilots’ union, Aeropers, is maintaining its strike action announced for Monday, October 17th, unless a new collective labour agreement is negotiated before then between the pilots and the airline.

READ MORE: SWISS pilots threaten an October strike action
 

Health premiums take up to 27 percent of household income

Normally, the cost of health insurance in Switzerland should not exceed 8 percent of a family or individual income.

However, according to a new study by the Federal Office of Public Health, households in certain Swiss regions spend between 14 and 27 percent of their earnings to pay for the obligatory  premiums.

The study was, however, carried out before the announcement in September that healthcare premiums for the compulsory (KVG / LaMal) coverage are set to rise by 6.6 percent on average in 2023 — and in some cantons by even more.

Such a hike is likely to further increase the portion of income households will have to pay for healthcare.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why are Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise?
 

Nearly 40 percent of Switzerland’s population has migration background

In Switzerland, 39 percent of the permanent resident population aged 15 or over — 2.9  million people — are either immigrants themselves or have a migration background, according to a study released on Thursday by the Federal Statistical Office.

Among the population with a migration background, nearly 80 percent were born abroad, while the remaining 20 percent were born in Switzerland to foreign parents.

The nationalities most represented among the population with a migration background are Italian, German, and Portuguese.

READ MORE: Where do Switzerland’s foreigners all live?

A new ‘flexible’ public transport card to be launched

Faced with a decreasing number of Travelcard holders, the SwissPass Alliance, the branch organisation of public transport companies, has been looking for more flexible subscription models.

Its objective is to attract occasional and leisure travellers, rather than regular commuters for whom the GA Travelcard is intended.

The new subscription, called “Credit TP”, should be available some time in 2023, the SwissPass Alliance announced.

“There is currently a gap between the half-fare subscription and the GA Travelcard. The TP Credit should fill this gap”, the company said.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

